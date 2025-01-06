Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Nextraction Energy Corp. (OTC: NXTFF) (the "Corporation") sold 32,900 Class A shares and 84,100 Class B shares of 1514597 B.C. Ltd. ("1514597 BC"), being all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1514597 BC, to an unrelated party for $287,800 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price was satisfied by way of a $171,000 cash payment and a $116,800 principal amount demand promissory note. $151,000 was paid for legal and consulting services in connection with the transaction.

On Behalf of the Board,

"John A. Versfelt"

John A. Versfelt, CEO

