Battery X Metals Announces Exploration Results

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXD)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2024 exploration program conducted on the Belanger Project, located in Ontario's Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt near Red Lake. The program, designed to evaluate the property's gold and base metal potential, included prospecting, rock sampling, and lake sediment sampling.

The Belanger Project, located in Ontario's Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt near Red Lake, spans 109 unpatented mining claims across Belanger, Bowerman, Knott, and Mitchell townships. The Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Belanger Project pursuant to the terms of an Option Agreement dated November 30, 2023, as amended, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. To exercise the option and acquire the Belanger Project, the Company is required to pay three remaining cash payments of $5,500 each on or before February 28, 2025, April 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 (for an aggregate total of $16,500).

The Belanger Project features prospective geology, including metavolcanics, felsic intrusions, and shear zones, with historical mineralization confirmed at multiple zones. The Belanger Project is accessible year-round via logging roads, with nearby infrastructure supporting exploration and potential future development.

Summary of Exploration Results:

Williamson Zone:

Gold (Au): 11.8 g/t

Copper (Cu): 4.59%

Silver (Ag): 59.7 ppm

Additional elements include Bismuth (696 ppm), Tellurium (13 ppm), and Tungsten (988 ppm)

New Gold Discovery (700m Northeast of Williamson Zone):

Gold (Au): 1.74 g/t from rusty mafic volcanics with quartz veinlets

South Bay Road (Km 63):

Gold (Au): 1.52 g/t

Copper (Cu): 0.7%

Zinc (Zn): 0.7% from sheared intermediate intrusive rocks

Joey Prospect Area:

A newly identified occurrence returned:

Gold (Au): 135 ppb

Copper (Cu): 0.15%

Zinc (Zn): 484 ppm

Hemming Zone:

Quartz veins in historical trenches returned:

Gold (Au): 1.52 g/t

Silver (Ag): 13.9 ppm

Lead (Pb): 781 ppm

Discussion of Findings: The exploration program confirmed historical mineralization while identifying several new zones of gold and base metal potential. These results align with the geological characteristics of the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, known for hosting mineral deposits.

Foundations for Clean Energy and Strategic Metals

Battery X Metals is dedicated to advancing the global clean energy transition by developing technologies that diagnose and extend the lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, recover battery-grade materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, and acquire and explore battery and critical metal assets. As demand for these metals intensifies, the Company is committed to implementing sustainable practices that minimize environmental impact. Through a comprehensive approach encompassing lithium-ion battery recycling, lifespan extension, and battery and critical mineral exploration, Battery X Metals aims to set new industry standards, contributing to a cleaner, greener future.

Qualified Person and Disclosure Statement

Jason Arnold, P.Geo., President of DCX Geological Consulting and an independent Qualified Person as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Belanger Project but may not be representative of expected results. The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed in this release, including sampling procedures, assay results, and interpretation of results.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) is committed to advancing North America's clean energy transition through the development of proprietary technologies and domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration. The Company focuses on extending the lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, through its portfolio company, LIBRT1, recovering battery grade metals from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, and the acquisition and exploration of battery and critical metals resources. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

1 49% owned Portfolio Company, Lithium-ion Battery Renewable Technologies Inc. (LIBRT)

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations related to the Belanger Project and further exploration and development of the Belanger Project. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: unfavorable exploration results; challenges in obtaining regulatory approvals; technical challenges in exploration or development; market volatility; changes in commodity prices; and the inherent risks associated with early-stage mineral exploration and development. Additional risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to fund ongoing exploration activities, potential changes in regulatory frameworks, operational delays, and environmental or permitting challenges. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Battery X Metals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Further details on the risks associated with the Company's activities can be found in Battery X Metals' filings available on SEDAR+.

