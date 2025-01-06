Tamborine Mountain, Queensland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Supernormalized Podcast, a distinguished platform known for its exploration of society, health, medicine, religion, fitness, and the occult, is celebrating the commencement of its fourth year in 2025. With over 140 episodes recorded, the podcast continues to captivate audiences with its unique approach to discussing the often hidden aspects of life and existence.

Hosted by CeeJay Barnaby, Supernormalized Podcast has become a beacon for those seeking to understand alternative consciousness, plant medicines, energy medicines, personal growth, intuition, and paranormal phenomena. The podcast's mission to normalize the unusual and often misunderstood experiences of life resonates with listeners worldwide.

As the podcast enters its fourth year, CeeJay Barnaby is enthusiastic about the future, promising another year filled with remarkable guests from diverse genres. Topics such as plant medicines, alternative health and healing, mindfulness and meditation, intuition and psychic abilities, spirit contact, and religious experiences are set to be explored in depth.

"There is truly a shift of consciousness happening, and Supernormalized is at the forefront in changing the narrative so all of humanity and the amazing experiences we all share are heard and shared," says Chris Barnaby, CEO of Supernormalized Podcast.

Supernormalized Podcast's commitment to educating listeners on alternative perspectives and experiences continues to grow. The podcast's engaging interviews and thought-provoking discussions aim to enlighten and inspire, fostering a deeper connection to life and existence.

As Supernormalized Podcast celebrates this significant milestone, it remains dedicated to its core mission of bringing to light the extraordinary aspects of human experience. With a growing audience and an ever-expanding roster of insightful guests, the podcast is poised to continue its journey of exploration and discovery.

About Supernormalized Podcast

Supernormalized is a podcast of ideas shared with individuals expressing a deeper connection to life and existence through interviews that are engaging. Specializing in talking about hidden topics, the show aims to educate listeners on alternative consciousness, plant medicines, energy medicines, personal growth, intuition, paranormal and supernatural abilities with an aim of normalizing the unexplained.

