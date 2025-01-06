Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: RI1
Tradegate
06.01.25
21:48 Uhr
3,949 Euro
+0,373
+10,43 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8903,97023:00
3,8893,97622:00
06.01.2025 23:14 Uhr
BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Finanznachrichten News

BlackBerry Executives to speak at upcoming Needham conference

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conference:

27th Annual Needham Growth Conference - Tuesday, January 14, 2024, at 3:45 pm ET

John Giamatteo, BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Foote, BlackBerry Chief Financial Officer, will join Needham for a fireside chat. Register here for the live stream.

A replay of the event will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. The company is also a pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
