UK-based IP and technology licensing company Vectis IP ("Vectis") today announced a call for patents essential to Immersive Audio Model Formats ("IAMF") technology, as defined by the Alliance for Open Media. Vectis intends to facilitate discussions amongst prospective licensors for a joint license, offering efficient access to patents covering IAMF technology.

IAMF is an audio container that can provide immersive audio content for presentation on various playback systems. It delivers audio with metadata that can be rendered on a plurality of different devices (e.g. stereo headphones, tablets, sound bars, TV sets, mobile phones, surround sound systems and VR/AR systems).

"Our review of the landscape suggests an opportunity to pool numerous patent assets covering this new, codec-agnostic audio technology a technology specified for use with common, royalty-bearing codecs like Opus and AAC," said Giustino de Sanctis, CEO of Vectis. "We are pleased to act as a facilitator, discussing with prospective licensors how they may jointly provide efficient, fair, and transparent access to these patents, while reducing the risk of legal disruptions and multiple, uncoordinated, non-FRAND licensing requests."

Any party that believes it has patents essential to IAMF technology and is willing to participate in facilitation discussions is invited to contact Vectis at IAMF@vectis.com.

About Vectis

Vectis is a UK-based IP and technology licensing company. Vectis supports a level playing field for IP owners and implementers and is dedicated to finding collaborative and balanced licensing solutions. With global reach, its seasoned management team has led the formation and management of many patent pools and programs in Telecommunications and Consumer Electronics. In addition to developing a patent pool for Opus, Vectis is currently working on programs covering imaging, video, communications, e-commerce, and networking technologies.

