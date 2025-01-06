New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") announced today that, further to its press release of December 20, 2024, it has issued 1,240,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Interest Payment Shares") to settle the interest owing as of December 31, 2024 to holders of its outstanding 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures"). The Interest Payment Shares were issued at the Market Price (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange Policy 1.1 - Interpretation) per subordinate voting share of the Company on December 31, 2024, being $0.25.

The Debentures were issued pursuant to the Convertible Debenture Indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company dated March 14, 2023, as supplemented by a supplemental convertible debenture indenture dated July 20, 2023. The issuance of the Interest Payment Shares remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement.

MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

