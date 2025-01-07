Volkswagen's preferred shares showed promising momentum in early trading, climbing 1.4% to €88.00, with an intraday peak of €89.06. However, this positive start comes against a backdrop of significant challenges, as the stock witnessed a substantial 25% decline over the previous year. The company's financial outlook presents a mixed picture, with dividend payments expected to decrease from €9.06 in 2023 to €6.41 in the coming year. Recent quarterly performance indicates some headwinds, with revenue slightly declining by 0.47% to €78.48 billion, while earnings per share saw a more pronounced drop from €7.76 to €2.42.

Growth Initiatives in Focus

Despite market uncertainties, Volkswagen's core brand demonstrated robust performance with a 15.2% increase in deliveries, reaching approximately 379,000 vehicles, bolstered by a strong fourth quarter showing of 103,000 units. The company is strengthening its strategic position in China through an enhanced partnership focusing on electric vehicle infrastructure, planning to establish over 20,000 liquid-cooled charging stations across 420 Chinese cities, marking a significant commitment to the world's largest automotive market.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...