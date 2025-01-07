Georgetown, Guyana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - In a groundbreaking collaboration, the University of Guyana Students' Society (UGSS) and Women's Haven Guyana have officially signed an agreement to launch the Washroom Amenities Project. The ceremonial signing was held at the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Board Room, marking a significant milestone in addressing the issue of feminine hygiene access on campus and beyond.

(L_R) Tirishatha Semple, President of UGSS, and Ms. Lexann McPhoy, CEO of Women's Haven® Guyana, signs agreement as Alicia Samaroo, Secretary of UGSS looks on.

The project, spearheaded by UGSS, aims to ensure female students across the University of Guyana's campuses have access to essential sanitary products in washrooms. Women's Haven Guyana, known for its 100% organic sanitary pads and liners infused with graphene, is the primary partner in this initiative, supplying eco-friendly and health-conscious products designed to combat irritation, infections, and other health concerns associated with traditional feminine care products.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Lexann McPhoy, CEO of Women's Haven Guyana, highlighted the importance of this collaboration:

"This partnership goes beyond products; it's about empowering women and breaking the silence around feminine hygiene. Together, we are creating a healthier and more inclusive environment for students, ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed."

Tirishatha Semple, President of UGSS, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the transformational impact of the project:

"The Washroom Amenities Project is a step toward enhancing the well-being of all students by transforming our campus washrooms into spaces that are comfortable, accessible, and equipped with essential items. Women's Haven Guyana has played a pivotal role in addressing period poverty through their generous support for the female washrooms. Additionally, the male washrooms will be equipped with various essential sanitary items to ensure a supportive environment for all students. The project is about creating a welcoming environment for everyone, ensuring that all students have access to dignified and homely facilities."

The agreement outlines a pilot program during which Women's Haven Guyana will supply organic sanitary pads, liners, and extra-long liners to campus washrooms. UGSS has committed to promoting the initiative through education campaigns and stakeholder engagement, ensuring the project reaches its full potential. Key activities include:

Hosting awareness sessions on feminine hygiene for male and female students.

Highlighting the importance of allyship in addressing period poverty.

Conducting regular evaluations to ensure the initiative's success.

The partnership also aligns with national efforts to combat period poverty, a cause championed by Guyana's First Lady. By introducing this initiative, UGSS and Women's Haven Guyana are setting an example for public-private collaboration to address social issues.

The Washroom Amenities Project is expected to expand its reach to other universities and educational institutions across Guyana, fostering a culture of health and dignity for students.

About Women's Haven Guyana

Women's Haven Guyana is a leading provider of organic feminine care products, committed to revolutionizing feminine hygiene and promoting women's health. The company's products are free from toxins, dyes, and fragrances, ensuring safety and comfort for women and girls.

About UGSS

The University of Guyana Students' Society represents the voices and interests of UG students, championing initiatives that improve student welfare and enhance campus life.

For more information about the Washroom Amenities Project or to explore sponsorship opportunities, contact Women's Haven Guyana at (+592) 622-2822 or UGSS at ugss@uog.edu.gy

UGSS Executives with Lexann McPhoy

Press Inquiries

Women's Haven Guyana

https://lexannnsi.com/womens-haven-organic

Theon Alleyne

va@eiccio.com (+592)502-2438

57 Hadfield Street, 2nd Floor,

Newburg,

Georgetown, Guyana

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236229

SOURCE: University of Guyana Students' Society