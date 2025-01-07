Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Mind Growth 360, a pioneering platform in personal development, is thrilled to announce the launch of a social network specifically designed for personal growth and self-improvement. This innovative platform caters to professionals and enthusiasts in the personal development industry, including coaches, course creators, authors, trainers, influencers, and public speakers.





The platform offers a unique opportunity for these professionals to promote themselves and connect with individuals seeking to enhance various aspects of their lives. Mind Growth 360 provides a comprehensive suite of resources, including courses, podcasts, virtual meeting rooms, groups, events, and ebooks. A standout feature is the exclusive "Creators Club," a resource area dedicated to service providers in the personal development field.

"Mind Growth 360 is not just a platform; it's a movement towards a more connected and informed approach to personal development," said Manny Fiteni, CEO of Mind Growth 360. "Our goal is to empower individuals by providing them with the tools and connections they need to thrive in their personal and professional lives."

The platform also features a virtual bookshelf, offering a curated selection of essential reads for those passionate about self-improvement. This makes Mind Growth 360 the ultimate destination for anyone interested in personal development, providing a space where learning and growth are at the forefront.

Mind Growth 360 is free to join, making it accessible to anyone eager to embark on a journey of self-discovery and improvement. By fostering a community of like-minded individuals and experts, the platform aims to revolutionize the way people approach lifelong learning and personal growth.

For more information about Mind Growth 360 and to join the community, visit Mind Growth 360.





About Mind Growth 360

Mind Growth 360 is a pioneering social network dedicated to personal development and growth. By connecting individuals with industry experts and providing a wealth of resources, the platform aims to revolutionize the way people approach self-improvement and lifelong learning.

