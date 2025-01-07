Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - BOMCAS Canada, a team of seasoned personal and corporate tax accountants in Edmonton, has announced its nationwide expansion, marking a significant milestone in its mission to provide exceptional personal and corporate solutions across Canada. With its strengthened commitment to compliance, BOMCAS Canada is now positioned to serve clients in all provinces and territories, cementing its reputation as an authority in the field.





This expansion builds on the firm's years of experience and proven track record of delivering tailored solutions to its diverse clientele. By extending its services nationwide, BOMCAS Canada brings its expertise in federal and provincial tax laws to a broader audience, enabling clients across the country to benefit from accurate, efficient, and transparent tax preparation and filing services.

"Broadening our reach to all corners of Canada allows us to better meet the growing demand for reliable and professional tax services," said Dellendo Farquharson, Chairman of BOMCAS Canada. "We are proud to bring our specialized knowledge and dedication to compliance to clients in every province and territory. This expansion strengthens our leadership and underscores our commitment to helping Canadians navigate their tax obligations with ease."

Meeting the Needs of Canadian Coast-to-Coast

BOMCAS Canada's nationwide expansion offers clients personalized and scalable solutions for a variety of tax and accounting needs. Key aspects of this expansion include:

Nationwide Tax Filing Services: Residents and businesses in all provinces and territories can now access BOMCAS Canada's professional tax and accounting services, supported by virtual consultations and secure digital solutions.

Expertise in Federal and Provincial Tax Laws: The firm's deep knowledge of tax regulations across Canada ensures compliance and maximizes returns for clients.

Scalable Solutions for Diverse Clients: BOMCAS Canada delivers tailored strategies that align with each client's unique financial situation whether preparing personal tax returns or managing complex corporate filings.

Technology-Driven Convenience: Virtual consultations and secure e-filing systems simplify the tax preparation process, providing clients with a seamless and accessible experience.

The company serves clients in urban, suburban, and remote areas, including Toronto and Calgary. BOMCAS Canada's expanded reach is also a testament to its ability to serve businesses across a wide range of industries. From small startups to large corporations, the firm provides tailored tax strategies that meet specific goals and regulatory requirements.

Strengthened Leadership Through Innovation

BOMCAS Canada's expanded services are supported by significant investments in technology and professional development, allowing the firm to maintain its high standards of service quality and innovation. Virtual consultations provide clients with the flexibility to access expert advice without needing to visit an office, while secure e-filing options streamline the submission process for accuracy and efficiency.

Moreover, by investing in continuous professional development, BOMCAS Canada can remain at the forefront of the changes in Canadian Tax laws, navigate complex scenarios, provide strategic advice, and deliver positive outcomes for its clients.

BOMCAS Canada's expertise has driven a client retention rate of over 90%. Affordable pricing and transparent fee structures further also played a role.

Looking Ahead

The firm's nationwide expansion marks the beginning of a new chapter for BOMCAS Canada, defined by growth, innovation, and a commitment to client success. By expanding its reach, the firm reinforces its mission to simplify tax compliance and provide tailored solutions to meet the needs of Canadians from coast to coast.

"This expansion is not just about growing our footprint - it's about reaffirming our commitment to providing reliable, professional, and personalized tax and accounting services," Farquharson added. "We're excited to bring our expertise to a wider audience and continue building lasting relationships with our clients."

For more information about BOMCAS Canada's services or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://bomcas.ca for Canadian clients or https://www.bomcas.com for U.S. and international clients.

About BOMCAS Canada

BOMCAS Canada is a nationwide accounting firm specializing in tax preparation services in Canada. With expertise in federal and provincial tax laws, BOMCAS Canada delivers tailored solutions to individuals and businesses across the country, offering accuracy, compliance, and maximum refunds. The firm provides scalable services for diverse industries, supported by virtual consultations and secure e-filing systems for convenience. Known for a client-focused approach, transparent pricing, and exceptional service, BOMCAS Canada simplifies tax processes while addressing unique client needs. Dedicated to innovation and excellence, the firm remains a trusted partner for professional tax and accounting solutions nationwide.

