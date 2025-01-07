Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), a leading multichain AI-NFT platform, has announced the integration of Bitcoin, enabling seamless NFT transactions across chains. With this integration, users can now create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs using Bitcoin, enhancing accessibility and liquidity in the NFT ecosystem.









By incorporating Bitcoin, Colle AI broadens its multichain capabilities, making it easier for users to engage in cross-chain NFT transactions. This integration allows Bitcoin holders to participate actively in the NFT space without needing to convert their assets, fostering greater adoption and user convenience.

Colle AI continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the NFT space by leveraging advanced AI technology and multichain interoperability. The addition of Bitcoin not only enhances transactional flexibility but also solidifies Colle AI's position as a comprehensive platform for NFT enthusiasts and creators.

With its user-friendly interface and expanding multichain support, Colle AI is poised to further democratize NFT creation and trading, empowering artists, collectors, and investors across the globe.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

