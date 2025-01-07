Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Schlieren, Switzerland, January 7, 2025 - Kuros Biosciences USA Inc., ("Kuros"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuros Biosciences AG, a global leader in advanced musculoskeletal bone healing technologies, today announced a strategic five-year, exclusive sales agency agreement with Medtronic, a leading global healthcare technology company. The agreement provides Medtronic with exclusivity in certain spine geographies within the U.S. market, underscoring a shared commitment to expanding access to Kuros' pioneering MagnetOs bone grafting technology.
This agreement positions Kuros for new opportunities in the U.S. spine market and also paves the way for broader adoption of the MagnetOs family of products, which are supported by robust clinical data and innovative designs. This agreement transforms an initial trial agreement into a strategic alliance for a period of five years.
Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros Biosciences, commented: "What started as a trial agreement has now evolved into a strategic alliance with Medtronic reflecting an important milestone for Kuros. This agreement will also help us drive the scaling up process, further optimize our operating leverage, and continue our rapid revenue growth both with Medtronic and in our own direct channels."
For further information, please contact:
About MagnetOs
Indications statement
About Kuros Biosciences
Forward Looking Statements
*Results from in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio.com.
