AppcastOne optimises candidate engagement and acquisition with recruitment marketing platform powered by tech, data and experts

Appcast, the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic, today announced the launch of AppcastOne, a solution that transforms candidate engagement and acquisition. AppcastOne fuses recruitment marketing strategy and channels into a single, holistic platform that is powered and optimised by technology and data.

"We're delighted to bring this solution to U.K. employers to help tackle what has, and will continue to be, a challenging talent attraction landscape," said Roy Jacques, managing director for U.K. and EMEA at Appcast. "AppcastOne helps employers expand reach and awareness, build and engage talent pipelines and ultimately, secure better-fit, qualified applicants for their open roles. It's one giant easy button for recruitment marketing."

AppcastOne significantly expands the recruitment marketing capabilities, data and tools available to U.K. employers, bringing simplicity to the complexity of recruitment marketing, amid a rapidly changing labour market. More than a technology platform, AppcastOne features world-class partnership from a team of recruitment marketing experts and integrated reporting and insights that provide a complete view of performance.

AppcastOne brings a holistic, always-on and data-driven approach to recruitment marketing by helping employers:

Effectively manage job board advertising budgets and optimise performance by leveraging automation and tracking success through to the hire.

Deploy search and social advertising campaigns to drive leads, remarket to potential applicants, and generate attendance for hiring events.

Oversee vendor relationships to streamline contract negotiation, centralise invoicing and enhance reporting.

Develop and amplify brand value through research and strategy, career site development and creative activation.

Originally launched in the U.S. in October 2023, AppcastOne has been widely adopted among Appcast's customers, comprised of more than 1,000 enterprise employers. AppcastOne has recently garnered recognition with a Stevie Award for the Best Human Capital Management or Talent Management category from the 2024 American Business Awards.

To learn more about AppcastOne, visit: https://www.appcast.io/appcast-one/

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services drive hiring outcomes for more than 1,000 customers. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io.

