



LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan 7, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - At CES 2025, Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota") announced the completion of Phase 1 construction of Toyota Woven City ("Woven City"), its test course for mobility. The launch of Phase 1 is planned for fall 2025 or shortly thereafter.Toyota first announced its transformation into a mobility company at CES 2018 and, at CES 2020, unveiled the Woven City concept being developed in collaboration with Woven by Toyota ("WbyT") to demonstrate Toyota's long-term commitment to shaping the future of mobility.Woven City has made steady progress since its groundbreaking ceremony on February 23, 2021, at the former site of Toyota Motor East Japan's ("TMEJ") Higashi-Fuji Plant in Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Construction of Phase 1 buildings-the initial area for co-creation activities-was completed in October 2024. Preparations for the official launch are now underway.Woven City's Phase 1 has also previously been recognized for its environmentally conscious and human-centric design aimed at enhancing people's overall quality of life. It earned Japan's first LEED for Communities* Platinum certification, the system's highest rank.Alongside Phase 1 preparations, renovation of a former TMEJ Higashi-Fuji Plant facility into a manufacturing hub for Woven City is underway, and site preparation work for Phase 2 has commenced. Insights from Phase 1 will help refine plans for Phase 2 and future phases, and continually enhance the test course's functionality.Woven City is a test course for mobility where "Inventors" who share a commitment to working "for someone other than themselves" can develop, test, and validate innovative products and services. These inventors include Toyota and Toyota Group companies, such as WbyT, as well as external companies, startups, and individual entrepreneurs. By leveraging Toyota's decades-long manufacturing expertise and WbyT's software capabilities, Woven City offers a unique environment equipped with the tools and services needed to tackle societal challenges and create future-focused value. Through collaboration among inventors and feedback from residents and visitors, Woven City aims to drive innovation and shape a better tomorrow.Woven City is also in continued discussions with previously announced companies such as ENEOS Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), and Rinnai Corporation.External startups, entrepreneurs, universities and research institutions are also scheduled to be invited to Woven City through an accelerator program, starting in summer 2025.Residents and visitors will play an equally vital role alongside inventors in Woven City. Known as 'Weavers,' these individuals share a passion for the 'expansion of mobility' and a commitment to building a more flourishing society. Through their participation in co-creation activities, Weavers will contribute to realizing the full potential of Woven City.At the official launch of Woven City, starting in fall 2025 or thereafter, approximately 100 residents-primarily Toyota and WbyT staff and their families-are expected to participate in co-creation activities as the first residents. The community will then gradually expand to include external inventors and their families. Phase 1 is projected to accommodate around 360 residents, with the total population, including Phase 2 and subsequent phases, expected to reach approximately 2,000. Initially, visitors will be limited to related parties, with plans to welcome the general public to participate as Weavers in co-creation activities starting in FY2026 or thereafter.Woven City also serves as a test course for Toyota's transformation into a mobility company. Together, Toyota and WbyT aim to redefine mobility, expanding its scope beyond transportation to encompass the movement of people, goods, information, and energy for the benefit of individuals and society. Designed as a human-centered city, Woven City places the people who gather there-Inventors and Weavers-at its center to unlock new possibilities in the shared pursuit of "Well-being for All". With an eye on expanding mobility from land, sea, and air to space, WbyT also announced an investment in Interstellar Technologies Inc. and will leverage Toyota's expertise to support the mass production of rockets.About Woven by ToyotaWoven by Toyota, a part of the Toyota Group, is challenging the current state of mobility through human-centric innovation and empowering mobility transformation. Through our AD/ADAS technology, our automotive software development platform Arene OS, our mobility test course Toyota Woven City, and Toyota's growth fund, Woven Capital, we are pioneering the movement of people, goods, information, and energy, weaving a future of enhanced safety, connectivity and well-being for all.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.