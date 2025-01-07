The CalLab at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) has independently verified the record result. Chinese PV module maker Trina Solar announced it achieved a 25. 44% power conversion efficiency in an n-type fully passivated heterojunction (HJT) solar panel. The CalLab at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) independently verified the result, which is a world record for a large-area crystalline silicon solar panel featuring front-and-rear contact structures. Trina said this achievement represents its 30th world record in solar efficiency and sets ...

