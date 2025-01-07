Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8TU | ISIN: JP3688370000 | Ticker-Symbol: L3W
Berlin
07.01.22
20:00 Uhr
55,04 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Europe Signs Cooperation Agreement with Ukrainian Logistics Firm Formag

Finanznachrichten News

- Supporting Ukraine's Reconstruction from Logistics Perspective -

TOKYO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereinafter "NX Europe"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has signed a cooperation agreement (hereinafter "COA") with Ukrainian logistics provider Formag-Kiev (hereinafter "Formag") for the purpose of logistically supporting Ukraine's reconstruction.

Formag Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202412191977-O1-fDMUI6RY

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202412191977-O2-4M590VeO

The Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction, hosted by the Japanese government at the beginning of 2024, set out a goal of "providing strong public-private sector support for Ukraine's comprehensive economic development." Endorsing this goal, the NX Group will be actively assisting in the reconstruction of Ukraine from a logistics perspective.

The NX Group and Formag have been building solid cooperative relations in freight forwarding for some time now and, with the conclusion of this COA, both companies will make maximum use of their know-how and networks to further strengthen their integrated cargo transport services to/from Ukraine in helping the country to rebuild and develop. The NX Group is seeking via this initiative to enhance its presence in Ukraine and move another step closer to realizing its long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market."

The NX Group will be contributing to the development of Ukraine's logistics infrastructure and supporting the country's economic recovery through this collaboration.

About Formag

Established in 1992 as an affiliate of Global Transport Investment (GTI), Formag is a Kiev-headquartered Ukrainian logistics company that provides mainly ocean, air, rail, and truck transport and storage services. Its nearly 600 employees operate 24 business companies in 14 cities in 10 countries in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and elsewhere. The company has also recently begun handling the transport and delivery of heavy equipment such as transformers and excavators on behalf of reconstruction-related projects.

Countries of operation
Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam

About the NX Group:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202412191977-O1-NUio08mt.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-europe-signs-cooperation-agreement-with-ukrainian-logistics-firm-formag-302343785.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.