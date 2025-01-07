Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: BAY001 | ISIN: DE000BAY0017 | Ticker-Symbol: BAYN
Xetra
06.01.25
17:44 Uhr
19,720 Euro
+0,730
+3,84 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 08:10 Uhr
183 Leser
Orion Oyj: Orion's collaboration partner Bayer submits application in China for third indication of darolutamide

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
INVESTOR NEWS
7 JANUARY 2025 at 9:00 EET


Orion's collaboration partner Bayer submits application in China for third indication of darolutamide

Orion's collaboration partner Bayer has submitted an application to the Center of Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) darolutamide. Bayer is seeking approval for the use of darolutamide in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). The submission is based on positive results from the pivotal Phase III ARANOTE trial which showed that darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) significantly reduced the risk of radiological progression or death by 46% compared to placebo plus ADT in patients with mHSPC.

The compound is already approved in mHSPC, under the brand name Nubeqa®, in combination with ADT and docetaxel in over 80 markets around the world, including China. The compound is also approved in combination with ADT for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease in more than 85 countries around the world, including China. Darolutamide is developed jointly by Orion and Bayer.


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


