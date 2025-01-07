Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
06.01.25
17:35 Uhr
6,508 Euro
-0,010
-0,15 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
07.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
easyJet plc: Board Changes

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Board Changes 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Board Changes 
07-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 January 2025 
easyJet plc 
('easyJet' or the 'Company') 
Board Changes 
easyJet announces that Moni Mannings OBE, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, has informed 
the Board that she will not be seeking re-election at the Company's next AGM, being held on 13 February 2025, to allow 
more time for her other commitments. Sue Clark, Senior Independent Director, will succeed Moni as Chair of the 
Remuneration Committee at the conclusion of the AGM. 
The Board is also pleased to announce that Julie Chakraverty will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director and a 
member of the Finance and Safety & Operational Readiness Committees with effect from 27 January 2025. 
Julie is currently Senior Independent Director at NCC Group plc and a Non-Executive Director of AJ Bell plc and 
Starling Bank Limited. She brings 30 years of financial services and technology leadership experience, having served on 
the boards of listed global banks, insurers, and investment companies, whilst successfully founding Rungway Limited, an 
employee engagement and mentoring platform. During her executive career, Julie worked at JP Morgan Chase and held 
several global leadership positions at UBS Investment Bank, where she created an award winning portfolio risk 
management platform. Julie previously served as Senior Independent Director and Risk Committee Chair at Aberdeen Asset 
Management plc (now abrdn plc) and as a Non-Executive Director of Santander UK plc, Amlin plc, and Spirit Pub Company 
plc (now Greene King). 
Sir Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented: 
"I would like to thank Moni for her significant contribution to the Board during her tenure, and on behalf of the Board 
wish her well for the future. 
I am also very pleased to welcome Julie to easyJet. Her strong financial services and technology leadership experience 
will be valuable as we continue to focus on driving long-term shareholder value. I look forward to her joining the 
Board." 
For further details please contact easyJet plc: 
 
Institutional investors and analysts 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

Notes:

-- The Nominations Committee led the recruitment process for Julie Chakraverty on behalf of the Board.

-- For the purpose of UK Listing Rule 6.4.8, Julie Chakraverty serves as a director of NCC Group plc and AJBell plc. There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  368838 
EQS News ID:  2062207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062207&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
