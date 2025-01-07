DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 January 2025 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 6 January 2025 it purchased a total of 12,190 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 7,647 4,543 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.295 GBP1.904 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.295 GBP1.904 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.295 GBP1.904

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,038,856 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7647 2.295 XDUB 09:24:41 00072958008TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4364 190.40 XLON 09:16:26 00072957755TRLO0 179 190.40 XLON 09:16:26 00072957756TRLO0

