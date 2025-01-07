Anzeige
07.01.2025
Antea Group UK Expands Service Portfolio With Launch of Water Services

Finanznachrichten News

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Antea Group UK, a leading multidisciplinary consultancy specialising in environment, health and safety services for the private sector, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Water Consultancy Services. This new service offering builds upon the company's existing expertise to provide clients with a one-stop shop for all their environmental planning and transactional due-diligence needs.

"Following a successful inaugural year in 2024, we are pleased to expand our service portfolio with the introduction of our Water Consultancy Services," stated Dr. Paul Dowson, Environmental Planning Practice Director at Antea Group UK. "This new service underscores our dedication to offering clients the most comprehensive and commercially focused solutions available in the UK market. Our team is exceptionally equipped to provide expert guidance on flood risk, drainage, climate resilience, and regulatory compliance for both development and investment projects."

With an experienced team of water consultants, Antea Group UK's Water Consultancy Services encompass a wide range of offerings, including:

  • Flood Risk Appraisals

  • Flood Risk Assessments

  • Drainage Strategies

  • Nutrient Neutrality

  • Water Environmental Statement Chapters

  • Physical Climate Risk Assessments

  • BREEAM Flood Risk Assessments

  • Firewater Risk Appraisals

  • Flood Risk Sequential Tests

  • Flood Warning and Evacuation Plans

"Investing in water services is not solely about safeguarding people and properties but also about protecting our environment," stated Alex Perryman, Head of Water Services at Antea Group UK. "With flood risk and climate change being persistent topics in the political arena, we are strategically positioned to offer a comprehensive suite of flood risk and drainage services. Our tailored solutions are designed to mitigate risks from all sources of flooding, both presently and in the future, thereby ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for our planet."

About Antea Group
Antea Group® is an environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm with operations in Europe, Asia and the Americas. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address EHS-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organisations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength.

Contact:
Alex Perryman
Head of Water Services
alex.perryman@anteagroup.uk

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
