Waaree Energies has started trial production at its 5. 4 GW solar cell factory in the Indian state of Gujarat. It is the largest solar cell manufacturing facility in India. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies said that it has begun trial production at its 5. 4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat. At 5. 4 GW capacity, the facility is India's largest advanced solar cell manufacturing plant. "By focusing on indigenous solar cell manufacturing, Waaree continually aims to reduce reliance on imports, stabilize costs amidst global supply chain fluctuations, and position India ...

