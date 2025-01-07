DeepGreenX Group Inc. ("DeepGreenX," "DXG," or the "Company"), an AI-enabled green energy and technology company, and Forest First International Inc. ("Forest First") announced a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") to promote the development of a green economy based on natural assets in the Maluku region of Indonesia, as well as plans to replicate this model in other regions.

The Agreement is founded on 60-year exclusive franchise rights to promote local sustainable economic growth that have been granted to Forest First by the local landowners' alliance for natural resources in the Maluku region. The franchise rights cover over 1,300 islands and up to 70 million hectares (700,000 square kilometers) of land and coastal waters.

Through this Agreement, DeepGreenX and Forest First will be able to combine green energy with AI to drive digital economic development in Maluku, setting a framework for similar projects which the partners expect to develop throughout Southeast Asia and globally. The strategy is fully supported by multiple capital partners, with financing that is expected to reach $30 billion in the next 5-10 years.

"The Maluku project will provide a new model for balancing conservation and economic development around the world, as we look to achieve economic progress while leveraging green energy projects to support the development of a new digital economy," said Njuguna Ndung'u, Chairman of DeepGreenX and former Minister of Economy and Finance and Central Bank Governor of Kenya. "We will prove to the world that nature and economic activities can coexist in harmony."

"The Agreement aligns with DeepGreenX's focus on providing AI-powered financialization solutions for various green energy markets," said Lord Patrick Parsons, CEO of DeepGreenX Natural Assets "The interests of science, finance, and the world population must be harmonious to ensure we create a sustainable future."

"As the world faces a shortage of energy resources, it is vital for the next generation that we promote long-term sustainability," said Steven Loke, Founder and Chairman of Forest First International. "Working closely with our partners at DeepGreenX, we will quickly and efficiently build a better future."

DeepGreenX and Forest First are fully committed to protecting the ecosystem of the Maluku region and improving the quality of life of local communities while promoting real economic progress. As a first step, the parties will explore the use of volcanic, geothermal, hydroelectric, and micro-nuclear power plants to provide energy for AI-based computing centers. This will subsequently support digital medical clinics, customer service centers, and medical agriculture in Southeast Asia.

About DeepGreenX

DeepGreenX is an AI-driven infrastructure platform company focused on the interconnection and monetization of clean energy, computing power, and data. Through its unrivaled ability to generate a "universal equivalent of value," DXG enables the full interoperability of financial and logistics systems and allows seamless asset exchanges.

DeepGreenX aims to become the global software-defined virtual connectivity operator and hyper-scaler driving the fusion of data acquisition with real world assets (RWA). By leveraging its growing Global Campus Network of AI agent hubs and its edge AI-enabled virtual grid, battery and energy storage, edge computing, and virtual manufacturing centers, DXG is creating the ultimate virtual marketplace of the new Green Economy.

For more information on DeepGreenX visit: www.DeepGreenX.net, www.youtube.com/@DeepGreenX-Media

