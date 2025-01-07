Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 09:10 Uhr
Elanders AB: Elanders announces date for the 2024 Year-End Report and conference call

Elanders will issue its Year-End Report for 2024 on Tuesday 28 January, 2025, at 11:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, and Åsa Vilsson, CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Presentation of the Year-End Report
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2025-01-07 Elanders Press release - Elanders announces date for the 2024 Year-End Report and conference call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aba49c8b-a96f-4e9e-b3c0-900251aae40c)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
