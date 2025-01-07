A winery California will cover 95% of its electricity needs with a solar array that tilts on two axes to follow direct sunlight through the day. From pv magazine USA The Del Dotto Winery in Napa Valley, California, has installed a solar project with large dual-axis solar trackers from Mechatron Solar. The vineyard is expected to meet 95% of its electricity needs with the on-site solar array. Del Dotto Winery spends about $120,000 of PG&E electricity bills each year and is expected to save $3 million over the life of the project. The company is expected to break even on its solar investment in ...

