Industry leader introduces the innovative FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam and a range of smart solutions for a top-notch cleaning

Tineco, a leader in smart floor care solutions, is attending CES for the fourth consecutive year, showcasing innovations that redefine the boundaries of smart cleaning technologies. After introducing the first smart vacuum cleaner in 2018, followed by the first smart floor washer in 2019 and the first carpet cleaner in 2022, Tineco's presence at the show confirms its commitment to revolutionizing the cleaning experience through cutting-edge design and advanced features.

Tineco Set to Revolutionize Home Cleaning with New Innovation at CES 2025

The main novelty presented at CES is the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, which comes after the company was recognized as a global leader in the floor mop segment*. This new flagship represents Tineco's most advanced device yet, combining intelligent capabilities, intuitive design, and powerful steam cleaning to modernize convenience and efficiency in floor care. Key features include:

Superior Performance : High-temperature steam (284°F/140°C) effectively dissolves stubborn stains for a deep clean, while the 180° design and three-sided edge cleaning provide convenient access to hidden areas, leaving no corners untouched. To maintain consistent and reliable performance, the dirty water separation system provides powerful suction even when the device is flat, MHCBS technology ensures continuous brush rinsing, and the anti-tangle roller reduces hair accumulation.

: High-temperature steam (284°F/140°C) effectively dissolves stubborn stains for a deep clean, while the 180° design and three-sided edge cleaning provide convenient access to hidden areas, leaving no corners untouched. To maintain consistent and reliable performance, the dirty water separation system provides powerful suction even when the device is flat, MHCBS technology ensures continuous brush rinsing, and the anti-tangle roller reduces hair accumulation. Ease of Use : A first for Tineco, Aurora AI lights change color based on cleaning status, while proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor technology automatically adjusts suction power and water flow in real time based on the level of dirt detected, eliminating the need to manually change settings or modes. Plus, the 360° self-propelled design and repositioned, lightweight clean water tank ensure effortless maneuverability.

: A first for Tineco, Aurora AI lights change color based on cleaning status, while proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor technology automatically adjusts suction power and water flow in real time based on the level of dirt detected, eliminating the need to manually change settings or modes. Plus, the 360° self-propelled design and repositioned, lightweight clean water tank ensure effortless maneuverability. Long Runtime : Ideal for cleaning the entire home on a single charge, improved pouch cells triple battery life and offer up to 75 minutes of battery life. The 0.88L clean water and 0.75L dirty water tanks allow for extended use.

: Ideal for cleaning the entire home on a single charge, improved pouch cells triple battery life and offer up to 75 minutes of battery life. The 0.88L clean water and 0.75L dirty water tanks allow for extended use. Effortless Auto-Cleaning: A 2-minute fresh water self-cleaning system thoroughly cleans the entire unit, from rollers to tubes, without the need for manual disassembly. Next, a 5-minute quick dry with 185°F (85°C) hot air and bi-directional roller cleaning leave the device in prime condition for the next use.

"At Tineco, our passion for innovation inspires us to develop home cleaning solutions that exceed expectations and meet the evolving needs of modern families," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "We are deeply committed to understanding consumer needs and providing solutions that address real-world challenges, and the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is a perfect example of this dedication, providing a deep clean and taking traditional home cleaning to the next level. We are excited to introduce this new device at CES and invite attendees to visit our booth to try it for themselves and learn about our additional floor care solutions."

Tineco's 2024 flagship models will also be on display at CES 2025, featuring groundbreaking innovations designed to redefine home cleaning. These include:

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 : A floor cleaner that can tilt up to 180 degrees, providing uncompromising cleaning in every corner.

: A floor cleaner that can tilt up to 180 degrees, providing uncompromising cleaning in every corner. PURE ONE STATION 5 : Launched in Q4 2024, this revolutionary vacuum cleaner features a 3-in-1 smart station that maximizes convenience while minimizing manual intervention.

: Launched in Q4 2024, this revolutionary vacuum cleaner features a 3-in-1 smart station that maximizes convenience while minimizing manual intervention. CARPET ONE Cruiser: An innovative carpet cleaner that makes daily carpet cleaning a simple and effortless task.

Tineco can be found at Booth No. 51239 in the Smart Home section of the Venetian Expo for live demonstrations of Tineco's floor care and kitchen solutions. For more information on Tineco, please visit it.tineco.com.

*Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured in terms of 2023 H2 and 2024 H1 retail sales volume in the world; household wet dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household cleaners that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and vacuum the dirty water and garbage thereafter; research completed in Nov. 2024.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

