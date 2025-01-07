Partners Group / Key word(s): Annual Results

Partners Group's announcement of AuM as of 31 December 2024



07.01.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Tuesday, 14 January 2025 6:15pm CET

Dear Sir/Madam,

We cordially invite you to join David Layton, Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Brewer, Global Head Client Solutions, Roberto Cagnati, Chief Risk Officer, Head Portfolio Solutions, and Stephen Otter, Head Private Markets Royalties, for the presentation of our Business Update 2024 and Outlook 2025 on Tuesday, 14 January 2025 at 6:15pm CET (12:15pm EST).

To register for the webcast or phone dial-in, or access the recording after the live call, please click here .

A press release summarizing the key highlights of the announcement will be published ahead of the conference call at 5:45pm CET on 14 January and the presentation will be sent out to all registered participants shortly before the call begins.

Please note that Partners Group's full-year financial results and the corresponding report will be published on 11 March 2025.

We look forward to having you join us.

Kind regards,

Partners Group

www.partnersgroup.com

End of Media Release

