Bioz, Inc., a leader in AI-driven product engagement and citation analytics, is proud to announce the successful integration of Bioz Badges onto the website of Bioassay Technology Laboratory (BT Lab), hosted by Shanghai Korain Biotech. This collaboration has already shown significant impact, boosting the visibility of Korain Biotech's offerings, enhancing customer engagement, and driving a notable increase in sales conversion.

By leveraging Bioz Badges, Korain Biotech has been able to provide researchers with real-time, evidence-based data on their products, helping to establish trust and credibility in the competitive life sciences market. Korain Biotech's badges are prominently featured on the product web pages of Korain's biotechnology reagentsfor life science, allowing researchers to quickly assess the relevance and effectiveness of the products via up-to-date citation data.

"We are extremely pleased with the results we've seen since integrating Bioz Badges into our website," said Yanshan Lee, Digital Marketing Manager at Shanghai Korain Biotech. "The user-friendly interface of the badges has had a positive impact on our website's customer experience, making it easier for scientists to validate the effectiveness of our products. The badges have been a key driver in boosting sales, as they provide researchers with trusted, evidence-backed information that directly supports their purchasing decisions."

Bioz Badges prominently display citation data and are designed to highlight the most-cited and top-performing products. By providing this detailed and transparent information, Korain Biotech is able to showcase its commitment to the scientific community and to enhancing trust with researchers worldwide. The advanced Bioz Prime Badges allow Korain Biotech to set its offerings apart from competitors by showcasing detailed citation data and utilizing advanced features such as filtering, sorting, and exporting capabilities. These advanced tools enable researchers to easily find, compare, and validate products, establishing Korain Biotech as a trusted partner in the life science market.

"We are excited to see Shanghai Korain Biotech successfully utilize Bioz Badges to enhance product adoption," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "Bioz Badges are a powerful tool for companies like Korain Biotech to present real-time evidence of their products' scientific impact, helping researchers make more informed choices while increasing brand credibility."

Korain's collaboration with Bioz sets a new standard for how AI-powered tools like Bioz Badges can enhance users' experience, build trust, and accelerate product adoption for companies in the life sciencesector.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

Shanghai Korain Biotech is a leading provider of biotechnology products, specializing in high-quality reagents and solutions for life sciences and molecular biology research. Korain Biotech is dedicated to advancing scientific discovery and providing researchers with the tools they need to drive innovation in biotechnology and healthcare.

