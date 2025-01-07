Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mencom Corporation: MINI Power Distribution Series Connectors for Harsh Manufacturing Environments

Finanznachrichten News

ALMELO, Netherlands, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mencom's power distribution (PMIN) series offers a cost-effective and time-efficient plug-and-play solution for industrial motor, machine, and power applications. These user-friendly industrial circular connectors provide a quick-disconnect option for applications demanding more power. The MINI power distribution series is UL listed and offers IP69 protection. Available in 3-pole and 4-pole configurations, straight and right-angle orientations and come with a full line of accessories, including adapter plugs, closure caps, plugs, and integrated cable drops.

Mencom Power Distribution Series

Within the PMIN series, the 1 3/8" PMIN field wireable connectors stand out by providing a quick-disconnect solution for easy installation and maintenance of equipment. Mencom is the industry's first electrical connector manufacturer to design and produce a right-angled version of the 1 3/8" field wireable connector. This right-angle profile is lower than the typical bend radius needed for a straight cable, offering a significant advantage when installation space is limited. Additionally, it reduces undesirable cable strain caused by bending cables to fit into tight spaces.

A variety of tees are also available to create the main trunk cable with quick disconnect drops to distribute power to multiple machines throughout the system.

The Mencom power distribution series is completely modular, allowing users to mix and match assorted parts during installation. This reduces installation time and eliminates the need for specialized tools or labor typically required for traditional conduit or raceway installations. The result is faster, easier, and more reliable than hardwiring, offering attractive overall cost savings for the installation.

Mencom Expands in Europe
Mencom Corporation is expanding in Europe by opening a new manufacturing plant and a sales office in the Netherlands. The Dutch office will serve as a hub for sales, product demonstrations, training, and client meetings, supported by a dedicated sales team. Along with a manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic, this expansion aims to streamline operations and improve product delivery across Europe, enhancing customer service and satisfaction.

For any questions regarding Mencom's new office in Europe, products, or customer support, please contact:

Mencom Europe
Windmolen 22
7609 NN Almelo
Netherlands

+31 548 659 054
europe@mencomcorp.eu

For details, contact:
Mark Dixon
Marketing Manager
E-mail: mark@mencom.com
Phone: (770)534-4585

Mencom Corporation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590306/PMIN_Mencom_Corporation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338182/Mencom_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mini-power-distribution-series-connectors-for-harsh-manufacturing-environments-302342080.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.