07.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
Optiple Inc.: Optiple introduces Dimming Film Cell technology at CES 2025

Finanznachrichten News
  • Enjoying anywhere - Implementing realistic images on dimming
  • Free design - Innovative processing technology for curved lens
  • Saving energy - Lower power-consumption using low voltage

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiple (CEO Inseok Hwang, Jihyung Lee), a company specializing in Dimming Film Cell, participates in CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition.

Optiple introduces Dimming Film Cell technology at CES 2025

Dimming is a technology that enables a more realistic screen by controlling the intensity of light. The dimming film cells are attached to AR, Smart Eyewear lenses, and when an electric signal is given, the color quickly turns dark to make images look clearer.

The demand for dimming technology is expected to increase significantly in AR, Smart Eyewear. In addition, its application is also being expanded to automotive displays and parts.

Based on GHLC (Guest Host Liquid Crystal) technology, as a total solution company from product design, application development to process technology, Optiple is currently developing products with global customers and is also actively building business cooperation partnerships. GHLC is known as the optimal dimming technology that meets market needs.

The Optiple's key product features are as follows.

  • Quick response: 0.1 sec
  • Low haze: < 2%
  • Low voltage drive: AC 1.5~10V
  • Plastic film base, Thin & Flexible
  • Fitting curved lenses by innovative processing Technology

Inseok Hwang, CEO of Optiple saying, "By participating in the CES 2025 exhibition, we will promote core competency technologies and applied products, and expand cooperative partnerships with global companies. Ultimately, Optiple wants to continue to be an eco-friendly company that implements less energy and eco-friendly products, and we want to become the world's best dimming company in the AR and Smart Eyewear industries."

About Optiple

Founded in October 2021, Optiple stands for "Optics for People" and contains the motto of "Let's provide useful optical products for people so that everyone can fully enjoy the world in which their abilities are augmented". in the company name. The co-founders have been in charge of research and marketing in the optical materials and film fields for over 25 years and have experienced success. Optiple is currently manufacturing a liquid crystal-based (GHLC: Guest Host Liquid Crystal) dimming film cell, and are conducting business globally.

Contact:
www.optiple.com
johnny@optiple.co.kr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590712/Optiple____1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optiple-introduces-dimming-film-cell-technology-at-ces-2025-302342361.html

