DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) (GAGG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.3577 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2876478 CODE: GAGG LN ISIN: LU1437024729

January 07, 2025 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)