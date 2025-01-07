Faunalogy: Embrace Convenience and Care with Ovvi, a TRUE Wet Food Pet Feeder!

In the fast-paced world we live in, finding the perfect balance between work, family, and caring for our pets can be a challenge. That's where Faunalogy steps in. Founded by experts with over 25 years of experience in creating innovative veterinary devices, Faunalogy has become a trusted name in pet care. Their mission is simple yet powerful: to help pet parents live their best lives with their pets by their side. Driven by a deep love for animals, Faunalogy has created a line of smart, reliable technology designed to make life easier for both pets and their owners.

At the heart of Faunalogy's innovative products is Ovvi, an automatic wet food feeder that is setting a new standard in pet care. Created by Faunalogy's founder and CEO, Leanna Vachula, Ovvi is designed to simplify feeding routines for cat parents everywhere. Here's a closer look at how Ovvi is changing the game for pet care and why it's an essential addition to your home.

What is Ovvi?

Ovvi is a TRUE automatic wet food feeder designed specifically for cats. Unlike other so-called "wet food feeders" on the market, which still require significant manual effort, Ovvi is fully automated, taking the hassle out of feeding your feline. With Ovvi, your cat can be fed up to 8 cans of food safely and consistently, all based on your specific feeding preferences. Whether you need scheduled feedings or want to control the amount dispensed, Ovvi offers a seamless solution for your busy lifestyle.

What Makes Ovvi a "True" Automatic Wet Food Feeder?

Automatic should mean that a task is done without supervision or manual labor. Unlike most other wet food cat feeders that claim to be automatic but still require you to scoop food, open cans/containers, or clean trays, Ovvi handles 99% of the work. In under 20 seconds per week, you can load new cans and remove the used cans, and Ovvi will take care of the rest. There's no need to manually open cans, fill trays, or clean up after each meal-saving you valuable time and effort. It's automatic!

Compatibility and Flexibility

One of Ovvi's standout features is its compatibility with any 5.5oz cat food can, regardless of the brand. Veterinarians suggest that if there is a need to change your cat's food, it must be done slowly to avoid digestive upset, diarrhea, vomiting, or a reduced appetite. That's why it was so important that Ovvi offers the freedom of choice, knowing that cats can be finicky eaters with particular tastes and dietary needs. Whether your cat prefers a specific flavor or requires a specialized diet, Ovvi can accommodate it all without limiting your options. Faunalogy is committed to creating hassle free pet care technology that makes the life of the pet and pet parents easier. We systematically reject any projects or features that will add work or stress for either the pet or pet parents.

Unique Features You Won't Find Anywhere Else

Ovvi is packed with unique features that set it apart from all other wet food pet feeders on the market:

Removable Chute System - The innovative chute system allows you to easily load and unload both new and used cans in under 20 seconds, making maintenance quick and hassle-free. Food Capacity - Ovvi can hold up to 8 cans (44 oz) of food, meaning fewer trips to the pantry and more time spent with your cat. Obesity Control - Program Ovvi to feed your cat as little as ¼ can at a time for obesity control or up to 8 cans continuously. You can set it to feed based on a time schedule or the amount of food your cat consumes. Storage - Ovvi is the only automatic wet food feeder that stores an opened can inside the enclosure until it's time for the next feeding, helping to reduce waste and keep food fresh for longer. Freshness Cycle - Control how long the opened can of food is available to your cat. Ovvi will remove the opened can of food based on the freshness window set by the pet parent.

The Inspiration Behind Ovvi

The idea for Ovvi was born out of necessity. Leanna Vachula, Faunalogy's CEO, recalls a moment five years ago when she was traveling with her colleague. They found themselves searching for an automatic wet food feeder while delayed in an airport. Despite numerous dry food feeders on the market, there were no reliable options for wet food. Leanna, already juggling work and family life, realized there was a significant gap in the market and decided to create a solution herself. Ovvi was the result-a true automatic wet food feeder that combines convenience with care.

Why Wet Food Matters for Cats

You might wonder: why is wet food so important for cats? Many cat owners feed their pets kibble

because it's convenient, but cats have unique hydration needs. They tend to drink less water, which can lead to dehydration and health issues such as urinary and kidney disease. Wet food provides much- needed moisture to keep cats hydrated, improving their overall health and well-being. With Ovvi, feeding your cat wet food becomes easier than ever and the result is a healthier pet.

Live Life to the Fullest with Faunalogy

Life doesn't stop for pet care, but Faunalogy makes it possible to live your life with your pet without worry. Whether you're working late, heading out for a weekend getaway, or attending your kids' sports events, Ovvi ensures your cat is well-fed and cared for at home. With Faunalogy's innovative solutions, you can focus on what life demands of you-while your pet gets the best care possible.

About Faunalogy

Faunalogy is more than just a pet care brand; it's your partner in living a full, fulfilling life alongside your pets. Faunalogy is focused on taking the chore away from pet ownership. Every project and product are carefully curated to truly benefit both the pet and the pet parent. Because at Faunalogy, everyone is a pet parent!

Live your life. Love your pets.

