Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A40KHJ | ISIN: US87807D5095 | Ticker-Symbol: T0U0
NASDAQ
06.01.25
22:00 Uhr
0,503 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TC BIOPHARM HOLDINGS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TC BIOPHARM HOLDINGS PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 19:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TC BioPharm: TCBP Trading Continues Unabated on Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Finanznachrichten News

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced that its American Depository Shares (ADSs) has continued trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol 'TCBP'.

There has been no halt in trading and shares are expected to continue trading unabated. This press release is for informational purposes only. It shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange nor the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of the Company's common stock or any other securities.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gamma-delta T-cell therapies for cancer treatment with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b /3 pivotal trial in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements for TC BioPharm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to affect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE TC BioPharm

© 2025 PR Newswire
