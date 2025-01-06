Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: 724918 | ISIN: MX01GC2M0006
Frankfurt
07.11.24
13:40 Uhr
8,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.01.2025 22:36 Uhr
GCC, S.A.B. de C.V.: GCC Closes Strategic Aggregates Acquisitions

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced the acquisition of three pure-play aggregates operations in Texas, for approximately US$100 million, subject to potential customary post-closing adjustments. These assets add more than 4 million tons of annual production capacity and more than 50 years of proven, high-quality reserves to GCC's portfolio. The acquisitions strengthen GCC's presence in the Amarillo, Midland-Odessa, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Antonio, Texas, markets, key regions for growth and infrastructure development.

"These acquisitions mark an important milestone in our strategy to expand into key growth markets," said Enrique Escalante, GCC's CEO. "This move not only expands our product offering but also underscores our commitment to value-creating M&A initiatives."

By integrating these operations, GCC continues to position itself as a leader in providing high-quality construction materials across strategic markets.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction-related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Sahory Ogushi
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
soguship@gcc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
