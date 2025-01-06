DBM Global Inc. Announces Election of Mark Koolis as CFO

PHOENIX, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBM Global Inc. ("DBM") announces the election of new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Mark Koolis. Former CFO Michael R. Hill has taken a different position with DBM and has been elected as Vice President of Finance and will remain on the DBM Board of Directors. The other Officers will keep their current roles: James R. Roach - Chairman and CEO, Robert N. Waldrep - Vice President, and Scott D. Sherman - Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary.

Mr. Roach stated that "Mike Hill has served, with distinction, as CFO for DBM Global since 2000 and we are excited to have Mike continue in a different role with the Company." Mr. Roach added that "Mark Koolis has been working closely with Mike over the last two years and will be ready to hit the ground running as our new CFO."

Mr. Koolis stated that "I am excited to step into the role of CFO and continue to work with the incredible team at DBM Global to contribute to the company's continued success."

New CFO Biography:

Mark Koolis

Mark Koolis joined DBM in September 2021 as VP of Finance and Administration. Mr. Koolis was part of the May 2021 Banker Steel acquisition where he worked as Chief Financial Officer since 2019 and was previously CFO of NYCC, a subsidiary of Banker Steel, from 2016-2019. Prior to joining Banker Steel, Mr. Koolis worked at Hubbell Inc. in various senior financial roles. Mr. Koolis holds a BS in Business Administration and Masters of Science in Accounting from the University of Connecticut.

About DBM Global Inc.

DBM Global Inc. is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Contact:

DBM Global Inc.

Mark Koolis

(602)257-7838

Mark.Koolis@dbmglobal.com

For additional information on DBM Global's majority shareholder, INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE), please visit http://www.innovatecorp.com or contact:

Investor Contact:

Solebury Strategic Communications

Anthony Rozmus

(212) 235-2691

Email: ir@innovatecorp.com



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements include information describing actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include without limitation statements regarding our expectation regarding building shareholder value. Such statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of DBM Global's management and the management of DBM Global's subsidiaries. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on INNOVATE Corp.'s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These risks and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in INNOVATE's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to DBM Global or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and DBM Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.