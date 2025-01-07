Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: 570796 | ISIN: NO0003096208 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1L
Tradegate
07.01.25
09:52 Uhr
4,136 Euro
-0,030
-0,72 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 05:06 Uhr
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q4 2024

Finanznachrichten News

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q4 2024 was 56,800 GWT, compared to 47,500 GWT in Q4 2023. For the year 2024, the harvested volume of salmon and trout was 171,200 GWT compared to 159,600 GWT in 2023. These figures exclude harvest volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes by region/company for Q4 2024 (Q4 2023), measured in 1,000 GWT:

Lerøy Aurora: 15.4 (12.5)

Lerøy Midt: 22.6 (20.3)

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 18.8 of which 8.2 was trout (14.7 of which 6.5 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

Q4 2024: 9.8 of which 3.1 of cod

Q4 2023: 12.5 of which 5.0 of cod

The catch volume for 2024 was 65,000 tonnes compared to 75,900 tonnes in 2023.

The complete Q4 2024 report will be released on 28 February 2025 at 06:30 CET. Queries may be addressed to the company's CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


