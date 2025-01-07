Anzeige
07.01.2025 10:30 Uhr
St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences: St. Pölten UAS: Digital Product Data for More Sustainability

Increasing Sustainability by Putting Digital Product Passports into Practice

ST. PÖLTEN, Austria, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a series of projects, the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences explores how digital product passports can be implemented, and which sustainability effects they may have. The projects address the areas of plastics, electronics, and food.

St Polten University Logo

Digital product passports form the data basis for a sustainable circular economy because they make it possible to track products along the entire supply chain. This leads to more product safety, makes production more efficient, and reduces negative environmental impacts.

"The effective integration and management of environmental data on products' raw materials, composition, and fabrication is a basic requirement for the establishment of a circular economy and the business models it inspires", says Tassilo Pellegrini, Co-Head of the St. Pölten UAS' Institute for Innovation Systems which conducts research on this topic.

Sustainable Business Model for the Electronics Industry
In the project ECO-TCO, for example, Pellegrini explores how data from a digital product passport could be used for circular and ecologically sustainable electronic products and for comparing the life-cycle costs of different product variants.

Improving Plastics Recycling
The study DPP4PLASTICS of the St. Pölten UAS researches the technical, legal, and organisational implications of a digital product passport for companies that produce and process plastics.

In order to promote the transition towards a sustainable circular economy, disposal companies and waste-processing companies need precise information about the type and composition of the respective synthetic material. This is to ensure that recycling leads to high-quality processed plastics waste that can compete with new materials.

Digital Product Passport for the Soybean
Moreover, the St. Pölten UAS coordinates a research project developing a prototype for a digital product passport for food supply chains based on the example of the soybean.

"There are multiple obstacles to overcome in the practical implementation of a digital product passport. For one thing, the supply chains' complexity is challenging, and then we have to ensure that the various technical systems and organisations can communicate with each other", explains project manager Alexandra Anderluh from the Carl Ritter von Ghega Institute for Integrated Mobility Research at the St. Pölten UAS.

Project ECO-TCO
This project receives funding from the FFG within the framework of the "Digital Technologies 2023" programme. Partners are Siemens AG Austria and the law firm "Höhne, In der Maur & Partner".
https://research.fhstp.ac.at/projekte/eco-tco

Project DPP4PLASTICS
This project is also funded by the FFG within the framework of the "Digital Technologies 2023" programme. Partners are the Transfercenter für Kunststofftechnik GmbH and the law firm "Höhne, In der Maur & Partner".
https://www.fhstp.ac.at/de/newsroom/news/digitaler-produktpass-fuer-die-kunststoffindustrie

Project DPP4FOOD - Digital Product Passport for the Food Industry
This project receives funding from the Lower Austrian Gesellschaft für Forschungsförderung (GFF). Project partners are Sojarei Vollwertkost GmbH, Bio Agrar Service, Biogast, and FH Campus Wien.
https://research.fhstp.ac.at/projekte/dpp4food-digitaler-produktpass-fuer-nahrungsmittel

Project DPP4ALL
In the already concluded research project DPP4ALL, the St. Pölten UAS' Institute for Innovation Systems investigated the technical, legal, and organisational requirements for a digital product passport. The project received funding from the Federal Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology (BMK).
https://research.fhstp.ac.at/projekte/dpp4all-daten-service-oekosystem-fuer-den-digitalen-produktpass-f-e-dl

St. Pölten University
of Applied Sciences

Fachhochschule
St. Pölten GmbH
Campus-Platz 1
3100 St. Pölten
T: +43 (2742) 313 228
F: +43 (2742) 313 228-339
E: csc@fhstp.ac.at
I: www.fhstp.ac.at
FN 146616m
LG St. Pölten
DVR Nr. 1028669F

Contact
Mag. Mark Hammer
Section Head Press

Marketing and Communications
T: +43 (2742) 313 228 269
M: +43 (676) 847 228 269
E: mark.hammer@fhstp.ac.at
I: www.fhstp.ac.at/presse

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735639/St_Polten_University_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/st-polten-uas-digital-product-data-for-more-sustainability-302344162.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
