InPost S.A.: Trading update for Q4 2024 and FY24 - InPost Group delivers over 1 billion parcels in 2024

Europe's leading e-commerce logistics enabler InPost Group achieved record-high volumes in Q4 2024 and for the full year 2024. This performance was driven: in Poland mainly by fashion segment and SME merchants as well as marketplaces; in Mondial Relay by growth in the B2C segment; and in the UK by rapid network expansion, coupled with improvement in logistics.Q4 2024: Peak season hit new highsInPost Group has once again successfully performed the peak season, handling a total of 322.1 million parcels in Q4 2024, marking a 20% YoY increase. On the record peak day, the Group served almost 14 million parcels in Europe.In Poland, InPost experienced a continued increase in demand for both APM and to-door services, resulting in record-high volumes of 209.9 million parcels, 20% YoY increase in Q4 2024. InPost outperformed prior Q4 2024 volume estimates thanks to very strong SME merchants and the fashion industry, while domestic and international marketplaces also contributed positively. Volumes were further boosted by guaranteed pre-Christmas delivery and superior logistics quality KPIs.In Q4 2024, Mondial Relay delivered 77.7 million parcels, marking a 10% YoY increase. This growth was primarily driven by the B2C segment, which saw a 28% YoY rise. This strategically important sector allows us to further diversify from C2C volume. Additionally, a growing portion of Mondial Relay volumes is being handled through lockers; in Q4 2024, APM volume increased by over 80% YoY.In the UK, InPost delivered 27.2 million parcels in Q4 2024, marking a significant 58% YoY increase. This strong quarterly volume growth was enabled by our materially enhanced logistics operations and significant network expansion. Our network in the UK is currently operating at over 100% capacity on average, indicating substantial room for growth in the number of APMs going forward.FY 2024: Surpassing 1 billion parcels per yearDuring 2024, the Group's parcel volume exceeded the 1 billion mark for the first time ever, reaching 1,091.6 million parcels, which represents a 22% increase compared to FY 2023. In every market, including the key geographies of Poland, France and the UK, we significantly outpaced the overall growth of the e-commerce market.In Poland, InPost delivered 709.3 million parcels in 2024, a 20% YoY increase, mainly driven by SME merchants, the fashion segment, as well as domestic and international marketplaces. Mondial Relay contributed significantly with a volume of 266.6 million parcels, marking an 11% YoY increase, driven primarily by 26% growth in the B2C sector. Mondial Relay volume delivered to APMs increased by 103% YoY. In the UK, InPost delivered 93.2 million parcels in 2024, doubling 2023 volumes.Network: New milestone, more than 11k APMs deployedThe Group's out-of-home network continued to expand to over 82,000 locations, with APMs accounting for 57% of these points. In 2024, we deployed a record number of APMs, adding over 11,500 machines, and ending the year with 46,977 APM locations (+33% YoY). We have maintained our #1 position in terms of the locker network in Poland, France and the UK. In Spain, Portugal, and Italy, we doubled the number of APMs, significantly increasing our visibility and market presence.In Poland, InPost's APM network expanded by 15% YoY to over 25,000 machines. The density of InPost APMs within a 7-minute walking distance reached 64% overall and almost 90% in cities. InPost remains the favourite brand for users in Poland, with 93% of them pointing at InPost APM as their most preferred delivery option.At Mondial Relay, we expanded our out-of-home network by 18%, reaching over 31,000 locations. We grew our network of lockers by adding nearly 4,000 APMs; concluding the year with a total of over 9,200 machines.In the UK, InPost strengthened its leadership position by ending 2024 with over 13,000 OOH points. In 2024, we expanded our network of lockers by almost 3,000 machines to over 9,200. In the UK we remain focused on building density of network and improving user experience by adding new services and features for merchants and customers.Rafal Brzoska, CEO, commented:"2024 has been another milestone for InPost Group, exceeding our expectations from the beginning of the year across all our markets. We set new records in both volumes delivered and network expansion. For the first time ever, our total volume surpassed 1 billion parcels and APM deployment exceeded 11,000 machines.We concluded the year with another successfully managed peak season, handling a record almost 14 million parcels on our busiest pre-Christmas day. In Poland, our benchmark market, InPost was again the only logistics provider that guaranteed delivery of parcels until the very last moment on the Christmas Eve.Last year, we strengthened our market leadership in Poland with exceptional performance. We have further expanded our network to over 25,000 APMs, and our volume growth significantly surpassed the market. InPost's newly launched services, including Pay and loyalty program, have already begun contributing to incremental parcel volumes.In the UK, we completed the acquisition of Menzies, giving us full ownership of the entire UK logistics process. Last year, we doubled our volume YoY and recently we launched B2C offering in that market, with over 20 merchants already using the InPost 'collect' service.Mondial Relay markets are growing in line with our strategy in B2C and APM volume. In all markets we continue to focus on UX improvements and network expansion.Based on strong Q4 trading results, we feel comfortable with our full-year outlook communicated in November and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."Full press release:https://inpost.eu/sites/default/files/2025-01/Trading%20update%20for%20Q4%202024%20and%20FY24_0.pdf