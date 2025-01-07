DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 07-Jan-2025 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, January 7, 2025 Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024: - 29,563 shares - EUR 6,232,769.05 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,450 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,333 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 281,035 shares for EUR 49,893,952.42 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 297,764 shares for EUR 53,521,926.85 As a reminder: The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2024 on the liquidity account: - 46,292 shares - EUR 2,521,189.91 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,493 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,322 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 305,402 shares for EUR 69,412,550.00 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 273,281 shares for EUR 63,664,027.43 The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 10,000,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe. Contact Petra Müller Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.6035 Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius.com Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,450 281,035 49,893,952.42 5,333 297,764 53,521,926.85 7/1/2024 55 3,200 479,968.00 12 751 115,240.95 7/2/2024 79 4,448 641,312.64 84 4,500 658,080.00 7/3/2024 18 1,000 151,850.00 73 3,399 520,013.01 7/4/2024 19 1,400 217,784.00 62 2,700 422,739.00 7/5/2024 12 800 125,688.00 46 2,630 415,119.20 7/8/2024 41 2,300 365,999.00 33 1,700 272,017.00 7/9/2024 50 2,600 409,240.00 33 2,000 316,700.00 7/10/2024 20 1,100 173,305.00 30 1,700 270,045.00 7/11/2024 3 100 16,150.00 81 4,300 706,533.00 7/12/2024 39 2,017 336,496.11 25 1,841 311,975.86 7/15/2024 11 700 117,572.00 16 1,259 212,217.04 7/16/2024 11 500 83,760.00 37 3,000 506,610.00 7/17/2024 - - - 35 2,300 395,071.00 7/18/2024 - - - 38 3,100 549,661.00 7/19/2024 100 6,383 970,726.64 - - - 7/22/2024 45 2,900 421,544.00 6 300 44,349.00 7/23/2024 17 1,200 179,052.00 69 4,500 692,370.00 7/24/2024 61 3,400 532,780.00 59 3,800 603,136.00 7/25/2024 52 2,650 429,247.00 36 2,500 408,600.00 7/26/2024 7 500 82,120.00 77 3,900 664,482.00 7/29/2024 35 3,000 524,490.00 54 3,270 574,506.30 7/30/2024 65 4,300 748,114.00 106 6,800 1,201,220.00 7/31/2024 17 1,200 219,840.00 71 6,300 1,157,058.00 8/1/2024 31 2,100 387,114.00 50 3,000 556,320.00 8/2/2024 118 6,400 1,143,104.00 14 1,000 182,710.00 8/5/2024 80 5,000 853,900.00 34 2,400 412,920.00 8/6/2024 48 2,700 462,159.00 25 1,500 258,735.00 8/7/2024 14 1,500 262,545.00 40 3,100 544,732.00 8/8/2024 61 3,300 568,689.00 30 1,900 330,676.00 8/9/2024 35 1,700 299,149.00 31 1,600 283,888.00 8/12/2024 44 2,600 452,530.00 10 600 104,850.00 8/13/2024 53 3,600 602,388.00 46 2,600 442,390.00 8/14/2024 58 2,800 480,284.00 25 1,200 207,828.00 8/15/2024 30 1,600 271,568.00 33 2,000 341,780.00 8/16/2024 34 1,800 308,052.00 30 2,000 344,220.00 8/19/2024 46 1,300 224,445.00 32 1,970 341,873.80 8/20/2024 54 2,500 429,750.00 8 600 104,100.00 8/21/2024 4 400 68,696.00 40 2,100 362,040.00 8/22/2024 10 432 75,492.00 44 2,500 438,500.00 8/23/2024 35 1,900 331,189.00 40 2,200 386,496.00 8/26/2024 29 1,300 230,685.00 33 1,700 302,345.00 8/27/2024 19 1,000 179,070.00 48 2,700 485,298.00 8/28/2024 23 1,400 253,400.00 24 1,300 236,899.00 8/29/2024 20 963 174,794.13 32 2,200 402,512.00 8/30/2024 26 1,204 221,391.52 44 1,700 313,718.00 9/2/2024 47 2,683 477,252.04 - - - Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,450 281,035 49,893,952.42 5,333 297,764 53,521,926.85 9/3/2024 13 700 122,563.00 11 420 73,966.20 9/4/2024 50 2,108 358,360.00 25 1,400 241,276.00 9/5/2024 33 1,300 222,690.00 17 1,500 259,560.00 9/6/2024 28 1,900 339,872.00 53 3,500 628,285.00 9/9/2024 3 100 17,840.00 51 3,000 555,000.00 9/10/2024 18 1,420 270,183.40 28 1,600 307,216.00 9/11/2024 17 740 139,830.40 22 1,100 209,319.00 9/12/2024 40 1,480 279,320.40 26 1,000 190,880.00 9/13/2024 46 1,600 297,408.00 33 1,300 243,789.00 9/16/2024 69 2,800 511,028.00 34 1,800 330,048.00 9/17/2024 53 2,700 493,560.00 38 1,900 350,056.00 9/18/2024 80 4,600 810,796.00 71 3,900 709,371.00 9/19/2024 43 3,100 563,456.00 39 2,200 404,338.00 9/20/2024 86 4,823 841,468.81 - - - 9/23/2024 49 2,577 443,166.69 43 2,700 465,507.00 9/24/2024 34 2,300 396,727.00 31 1,850 320,327.50 9/25/2024 41 2,100 359,793.00 33 2,100 361,263.00 9/26/2024 - - - 90 5,900 1,060,525.00 9/27/2024 12 700 130,550.00 66 3,500 658,875.00 9/30/2024 49 3,000 573,390.00 37 2,322 447,426.18 10/1/2024 67 4,000 748,360.00 22 1,337 254,431.10 10/2/2024 55 2,800 512,232.00 18 1,000 183,900.00 10/3/2024 74 3,500 631,050.00 35 2,000 363,680.00 10/4/2024 46 2,370 428,116.80 42 2,400 439,272.00 10/7/2024 41 2,200 401,434.00 45 2,100 384,300.00 10/8/2024 55 2,514 448,472.46 45 2,600 467,636.00 10/9/2024 52 2,680 491,914.00 54 2,900 534,180.00 10/10/2024 46 2,400 437,688.00 55 2,800 513,324.00 10/11/2024 23 1,200 222,984.00 67 3,800 710,752.00 10/14/2024 24 1,600 302,000.00 52 3,083 586,139.96 10/15/2024 73 4,600 866,318.00 40 2,229 428,748.15 10/16/2024 92 3,886 690,464.48 55 2,500 451,100.00 10/17/2024 - - - 76 6,199 1,247,672.73 10/18/2024 2 100 20,800.00 63 3,900 821,886.00 10/21/2024 121 5,200 1,068,080.00 9 600 127,998.00 10/22/2024 101 4,300 852,819.00 72 3,734 755,238.84 10/23/2024 72 2,500 489,425.00 40 2,000 394,520.00 10/24/2024 65 3,500 678,930.00 26 1,600 312,352.00 10/25/2024 72 2,800 530,992.00 26 1,100 209,385.00 10/28/2024 43 2,471 469,761.81 64 2,600 496,340.00 10/29/2024 82 3,799 715,389.69 31 1,600 303,440.00 10/30/2024 86 3,500 643,475.00 46 2,700 497,799.00 10/31/2024 42 2,100 384,405.00 63 2,650 487,070.00 11/1/2024 12 600 109,548.00 49 2,800 524,664.00 11/4/2024 38 2,150 412,069.00 33 1,700 327,845.00 11/5/2024 27 1,550 292,128.50 21 1,100 208,098.00 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 5,450 281,035 49,893,952.42 5,333 297,764 53,521,926.85 11/6/2024 62 3,300 613,206.00 32 1,700 321,708.00 11/7/2024 10 700 129,311.00 22 1,400 259,756.00 11/8/2024 29 1,600 293,376.00 22 1,100 202,895.00 11/11/2024 25 1,200 220,764.00 37 1,400 258,146.00 11/12/2024 53 2,600 474,006.00 110 5,000 932,700.00 11/13/2024 64 3,400 622,200.00 43 2,000 368,600.00 11/14/2024 30 1,900 346,199.00 64 3,000 551,190.00 11/15/2024 143 6,500 1,139,970.00 6 400 70,760.00 11/18/2024 52 2,700 457,677.00 5 200 34,050.00 11/19/2024 73 3,300 548,097.00 44 2,117 354,682.18 11/20/2024 43 2,075 348,475.50 39 1,983 334,234.65 11/21/2024 57 2,390 396,644.40 54 2,700 449,928.00 11/22/2024 - - - 82 3,700 641,839.00 11/25/2024 27 1,700 301,223.00 55 3,300 587,070.00 11/26/2024 37 2,400 425,520.00 50 2,600 462,878.00 11/27/2024 34 2,000 359,920.00 56 2,200 397,188.00 11/28/2024 15 1,300 236,249.00 54 2,700 491,373.00 11/29/2024 38 1,950 350,883.00 32 1,800 324,558.00 12/2/2024 64 2,400 432,384.00 64 3,100 561,162.00 12/3/2024 61 2,900 514,344.00 21 1,000 177,670.00 12/4/2024 8 300 53,991.00 43 1,900 342,456.00 12/5/2024 75 3,825 683,030.25 16 1,100 199,298.00 12/6/2024 24 1,087 191,779.41 58 3,200 569,472.00 12/9/2024 38 1,600 288,176.00 68 3,400 617,100.00 12/10/2024 - - - 134 6,000 1,147,080.00 12/11/2024 46 1,717 328,204.55 51 3,400 653,004.00 12/12/2024 64 2,703 523,598.13 60 2,900 563,644.00 12/13/2024 46 2,200 427,900.00 40 2,100 410,340.00 12/16/2024 38 1,100 210,155.00 16 800 153,320.00 12/17/2024 70 2,940 558,012.00 33 2,200 420,640.00 12/18/2024 32 1,800 339,552.00 31 1,900 359,708.00 12/19/2024 90 3,801 706,986.00 38 2,200 411,378.00 12/20/2024 67 2,899 531,502.66 54 2,700 498,474.00 12/23/2024 19 1,000 184,780.00 20 1,300 240,916.00 12/24/2024 22 1,300 241,384.00 9 600 111,900.00 12/27/2024 12 800 149,360.00 45 2,520 472,147.20 12/30/2024 27 1,200 222,348.00 8 500 93,200.00 12/31/2024 4 200 37,200.00 24 1,200 224,088.00

Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract

