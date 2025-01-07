Anzeige
WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
07.01.25
11:27 Uhr
197,50 Euro
+5,75
+3,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
198,65198,8512:09
198,65198,8512:09
Dow Jones News
07.01.2025 10:46 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
07-Jan-2025 / 10:13 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, January 7, 2025 
 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following 
resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024: 
 
 - 29,563 shares 
 - EUR 6,232,769.05 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,450 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,333 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 281,035 shares for EUR 49,893,952.42 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 297,764 shares for EUR 53,521,926.85 
As a reminder: 
 
The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2024 on the liquidity account: 
 
 - 46,292 shares 
 - EUR 2,521,189.91 
 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,493 
 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,322 
 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 305,402 shares for EUR 69,412,550.00 
 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 273,281 shares for EUR 63,664,027.43 
 
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
 - 0 shares 
 - EUR 10,000,000.00 
 
 
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing 
the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. 
Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe. 
 
Contact 
Petra Müller 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 (0)551.308.6035 
Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
Z.I. Les Paluds 
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 
www.sartorius.com 
 
 
 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
Total     5,450       281,035    49,893,952.42   5,333       297,764    53,521,926.85 
7/1/2024   55         3,200     479,968.00     12         751      115,240.95 
7/2/2024   79         4,448     641,312.64     84         4,500     658,080.00 
7/3/2024   18         1,000     151,850.00     73         3,399     520,013.01 
7/4/2024   19         1,400     217,784.00     62         2,700     422,739.00 
7/5/2024   12         800      125,688.00     46         2,630     415,119.20 
7/8/2024   41         2,300     365,999.00     33         1,700     272,017.00 
7/9/2024   50         2,600     409,240.00     33         2,000     316,700.00 
7/10/2024   20         1,100     173,305.00     30         1,700     270,045.00 
7/11/2024   3         100      16,150.00     81         4,300     706,533.00 
7/12/2024   39         2,017     336,496.11     25         1,841     311,975.86 
7/15/2024   11         700      117,572.00     16         1,259     212,217.04 
7/16/2024   11         500      83,760.00     37         3,000     506,610.00 
7/17/2024   -         -       -         35         2,300     395,071.00 
7/18/2024   -         -       -         38         3,100     549,661.00 
7/19/2024   100        6,383     970,726.64     -         -       - 
7/22/2024   45         2,900     421,544.00     6         300      44,349.00 
7/23/2024   17         1,200     179,052.00     69         4,500     692,370.00 
7/24/2024   61         3,400     532,780.00     59         3,800     603,136.00 
7/25/2024   52         2,650     429,247.00     36         2,500     408,600.00 
7/26/2024   7         500      82,120.00     77         3,900     664,482.00 
7/29/2024   35         3,000     524,490.00     54         3,270     574,506.30 
7/30/2024   65         4,300     748,114.00     106        6,800     1,201,220.00 
7/31/2024   17         1,200     219,840.00     71         6,300     1,157,058.00 
8/1/2024   31         2,100     387,114.00     50         3,000     556,320.00 
8/2/2024   118        6,400     1,143,104.00    14         1,000     182,710.00 
8/5/2024   80         5,000     853,900.00     34         2,400     412,920.00 
8/6/2024   48         2,700     462,159.00     25         1,500     258,735.00 
8/7/2024   14         1,500     262,545.00     40         3,100     544,732.00 
8/8/2024   61         3,300     568,689.00     30         1,900     330,676.00 
8/9/2024   35         1,700     299,149.00     31         1,600     283,888.00 
8/12/2024   44         2,600     452,530.00     10         600      104,850.00 
8/13/2024   53         3,600     602,388.00     46         2,600     442,390.00 
8/14/2024   58         2,800     480,284.00     25         1,200     207,828.00 
8/15/2024   30         1,600     271,568.00     33         2,000     341,780.00 
8/16/2024   34         1,800     308,052.00     30         2,000     344,220.00 
8/19/2024   46         1,300     224,445.00     32         1,970     341,873.80 
8/20/2024   54         2,500     429,750.00     8         600      104,100.00 
8/21/2024   4         400      68,696.00     40         2,100     362,040.00 
8/22/2024   10         432      75,492.00     44         2,500     438,500.00 
8/23/2024   35         1,900     331,189.00     40         2,200     386,496.00 
8/26/2024   29         1,300     230,685.00     33         1,700     302,345.00 
8/27/2024   19         1,000     179,070.00     48         2,700     485,298.00 
8/28/2024   23         1,400     253,400.00     24         1,300     236,899.00 
8/29/2024   20         963      174,794.13     32         2,200     402,512.00 
8/30/2024   26         1,204     221,391.52     44         1,700     313,718.00 
9/2/2024   47         2,683     477,252.04     -         -       - 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
Total     5,450       281,035    49,893,952.42   5,333       297,764    53,521,926.85 
9/3/2024   13         700      122,563.00     11         420      73,966.20 
9/4/2024   50         2,108     358,360.00     25         1,400     241,276.00 
9/5/2024   33         1,300     222,690.00     17         1,500     259,560.00 
9/6/2024   28         1,900     339,872.00     53         3,500     628,285.00 
9/9/2024   3         100      17,840.00     51         3,000     555,000.00 
9/10/2024   18         1,420     270,183.40     28         1,600     307,216.00 
9/11/2024   17         740      139,830.40     22         1,100     209,319.00 
9/12/2024   40         1,480     279,320.40     26         1,000     190,880.00 
9/13/2024   46         1,600     297,408.00     33         1,300     243,789.00 
9/16/2024   69         2,800     511,028.00     34         1,800     330,048.00 
9/17/2024   53         2,700     493,560.00     38         1,900     350,056.00 
9/18/2024   80         4,600     810,796.00     71         3,900     709,371.00 
9/19/2024   43         3,100     563,456.00     39         2,200     404,338.00 
9/20/2024   86         4,823     841,468.81     -         -       - 
9/23/2024   49         2,577     443,166.69     43         2,700     465,507.00 
9/24/2024   34         2,300     396,727.00     31         1,850     320,327.50 
9/25/2024   41         2,100     359,793.00     33         2,100     361,263.00 
9/26/2024   -         -       -         90         5,900     1,060,525.00 
9/27/2024   12         700      130,550.00     66         3,500     658,875.00 
9/30/2024   49         3,000     573,390.00     37         2,322     447,426.18 
10/1/2024   67         4,000     748,360.00     22         1,337     254,431.10 
10/2/2024   55         2,800     512,232.00     18         1,000     183,900.00 
10/3/2024   74         3,500     631,050.00     35         2,000     363,680.00 
10/4/2024   46         2,370     428,116.80     42         2,400     439,272.00 
10/7/2024   41         2,200     401,434.00     45         2,100     384,300.00 
10/8/2024   55         2,514     448,472.46     45         2,600     467,636.00 
10/9/2024   52         2,680     491,914.00     54         2,900     534,180.00 
10/10/2024  46         2,400     437,688.00     55         2,800     513,324.00 
10/11/2024  23         1,200     222,984.00     67         3,800     710,752.00 
10/14/2024  24         1,600     302,000.00     52         3,083     586,139.96 
10/15/2024  73         4,600     866,318.00     40         2,229     428,748.15 
10/16/2024  92         3,886     690,464.48     55         2,500     451,100.00 
10/17/2024  -         -       -         76         6,199     1,247,672.73 
10/18/2024  2         100      20,800.00     63         3,900     821,886.00 
10/21/2024  121        5,200     1,068,080.00    9         600      127,998.00 
10/22/2024  101        4,300     852,819.00     72         3,734     755,238.84 
10/23/2024  72         2,500     489,425.00     40         2,000     394,520.00 
10/24/2024  65         3,500     678,930.00     26         1,600     312,352.00 
10/25/2024  72         2,800     530,992.00     26         1,100     209,385.00 
10/28/2024  43         2,471     469,761.81     64         2,600     496,340.00 
10/29/2024  82         3,799     715,389.69     31         1,600     303,440.00 
10/30/2024  86         3,500     643,475.00     46         2,700     497,799.00 
10/31/2024  42         2,100     384,405.00     63         2,650     487,070.00 
11/1/2024   12         600      109,548.00     49         2,800     524,664.00 
11/4/2024   38         2,150     412,069.00     33         1,700     327,845.00 
11/5/2024   27         1,550     292,128.50     21         1,100     208,098.00 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
Total     5,450       281,035    49,893,952.42   5,333       297,764    53,521,926.85 
11/6/2024   62         3,300     613,206.00     32         1,700     321,708.00 
11/7/2024   10         700      129,311.00     22         1,400     259,756.00 
11/8/2024   29         1,600     293,376.00     22         1,100     202,895.00 
11/11/2024  25         1,200     220,764.00     37         1,400     258,146.00 
11/12/2024  53         2,600     474,006.00     110        5,000     932,700.00 
11/13/2024  64         3,400     622,200.00     43         2,000     368,600.00 
11/14/2024  30         1,900     346,199.00     64         3,000     551,190.00 
11/15/2024  143        6,500     1,139,970.00    6         400      70,760.00 
11/18/2024  52         2,700     457,677.00     5         200      34,050.00 
11/19/2024  73         3,300     548,097.00     44         2,117     354,682.18 
11/20/2024  43         2,075     348,475.50     39         1,983     334,234.65 
11/21/2024  57         2,390     396,644.40     54         2,700     449,928.00 
11/22/2024  -         -       -         82         3,700     641,839.00 
11/25/2024  27         1,700     301,223.00     55         3,300     587,070.00 
11/26/2024  37         2,400     425,520.00     50         2,600     462,878.00 
11/27/2024  34         2,000     359,920.00     56         2,200     397,188.00 
11/28/2024  15         1,300     236,249.00     54         2,700     491,373.00 
11/29/2024  38         1,950     350,883.00     32         1,800     324,558.00 
12/2/2024   64         2,400     432,384.00     64         3,100     561,162.00 
12/3/2024   61         2,900     514,344.00     21         1,000     177,670.00 
12/4/2024   8         300      53,991.00     43         1,900     342,456.00 
12/5/2024   75         3,825     683,030.25     16         1,100     199,298.00 
12/6/2024   24         1,087     191,779.41     58         3,200     569,472.00 
12/9/2024   38         1,600     288,176.00     68         3,400     617,100.00 
12/10/2024  -         -       -         134        6,000     1,147,080.00 
12/11/2024  46         1,717     328,204.55     51         3,400     653,004.00 
12/12/2024  64         2,703     523,598.13     60         2,900     563,644.00 
12/13/2024  46         2,200     427,900.00     40         2,100     410,340.00 
12/16/2024  38         1,100     210,155.00     16         800      153,320.00 
12/17/2024  70         2,940     558,012.00     33         2,200     420,640.00 
12/18/2024  32         1,800     339,552.00     31         1,900     359,708.00 
12/19/2024  90         3,801     706,986.00     38         2,200     411,378.00 
12/20/2024  67         2,899     531,502.66     54         2,700     498,474.00 
12/23/2024  19         1,000     184,780.00     20         1,300     240,916.00 
12/24/2024  22         1,300     241,384.00     9         600      111,900.00 
12/27/2024  12         800      149,360.00     45         2,520     472,147.20 
12/30/2024  27         1,200     222,348.00     8         500      93,200.00 
12/31/2024  4         200      37,200.00     24         1,200     224,088.00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   2062847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2062847 07-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062847&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2025 04:14 ET (09:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
