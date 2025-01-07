Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Genesis AI Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company") Genesis AI Corp (Genesis) is a newer player with a smaller but talented team of unique forestry, environment and mineral exploration expertise as compared to its competitors. Genesis has an experienced low-cost data analytics team based in India, with extensive experience in AI/ML and Generative AI. Genesis has developed advanced Ai-driven solutions for wildfire risk assessment and protection, geospatial analysis, forestry management (carbon tool) and a cutting-edge mineral exploration module able to improve exploration drilling target outcomes.

The Company's flagship platform, Wildfire Defense Solutions, leverages AI, machine learning, and data analytics to build digital models of forests and communities, helping all stakeholders make smarter, data-driven decisions in managing natural resources, structures, and people's wellbeing against wildfire risks. Genesis offers municipalities, many businesses including insurance companies, and First Nations, expertise in wildfire and risk mitigation prevention solutions with focus on analyzing data before a wildfire occurs.

In 2024, acres in Canada lost to wildfire totalled 12.5 million acres, including 2.7 million in BC. In 2023 acres in Canada lost to wildfire were even higher at 40 million acres, including 7.2 million in BC (CBC News Interactives. (CBC.ca/newsinteractivefeatures/wildfires-tracker-Canada & BC Wildfire Services App)

A report announced by the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs in November 2024, "The State of Fire and Emergency Services in Canada (2024)" found that only 18 percent of the more than 600 fire departments surveyed said they had the funding or equipment needed to tackle fighting wildfires. One third didn't have access to adequate training or are able to fulfill mutual aid agreements to pool resources. The report also recommends 'a national fire administration' be established to coordinate between and 'to restimulate the investment in equipment and training. Canada's local fire departments

About Wildfire Defense Solutions: Genesis announced the launch of the Wildfire Defence Solutions Version 1.2, Sept. 16th This new powerful wildfire tool version brings enhanced features aimed at helping communities, manage wildfire risks more effectively and efficiently. With the integration of advanced machine learning and geospatial data, Wildfire Defence Solutions takes a proactive approach to wildfire prevention and preparedness. This is a cutting-edge AI tool designed to help communities, towns, cities, and governments estimate the costs of building wildfire-resilient infrastructures. The software offers real-time updates on wildfire risks, highlights probable fire paths, and automates Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPP), previously done manually every 3-5 years. The platform draws on historical wildfire data, land ownership information, fuel types, and other geospatial datasets to deliver actionable intelligence for both public and private sector stakeholders.

Genesis continues to negotiate with several businesses, communities, cities and First Nations to provide leadership and programming to help mitigate wildfires.

Some of the Key New Features in Wildfire Defence Solutions are:

Weather Data Integration for Informed Decision-Making Enhanced visualization and analysis of treatment units' layer. Users can toggle the GenAI layer on the map to identify key wildfire risk areas and take actions accordingly. Improvements to the Map and Table Visualization. Project List Pagination and Treatment Unit Updates: The Project List now supports pagination, improving user experience when handling large project datasets. Improved Fire Danger Rating and Fire Weather Index. Custom Domain Setup: To provide clients with a personalized and professional interface, V1.2 allows the setup of custom domains for a branded web presence.

Quality Improvements: In addition to the new features, this edition has addressed several usability improvements identified by both business analysts and QA teams to ensure the software remains robust and user-friendly.



Mineral Exploration Module: Genesis AI Corp introduced GeoHarmony, as a cutting-edge tool for the mining sector, that focuses on the use of external and internal data to improve workflow, eliminate human error, and ultimately deliver exploration and development drilling targets. Globally, there are over 1 million mining companies Top 50 List of Largest Mining Companies Globally [New 2024 Data], with the top 50 having a combined market capitalization of $1.5 trillion The top 50 biggest mining companies in the world - MINING.COM. Many of these companies will benefit from converting their legacy data into actionable intelligence that is organized, clean, and searchable.

Genesis is using proprietary AI and machine learning tools to unlock literal billions of dollars of value from legacy datasets including historic PDF report documents, maps, and logs that are virtually unusable today. GeoHarmony acts a dashboard to access all of this information, making it searchable by metadata, map or polygon, and exporting these links for further use in other platforms.

The database and dashboard then forms the backbone of targeting models, using both the client and other relevant sources of data to narrow where exploration capital could be most efficiently deployed. The prospectivity mapping tool uses a variety of advanced data science processes including SMOTE-GAN, PU, and convolutional neural networks, and using random forest classifier to train, tune hyperparameters, and evaluate for performance. Relational and triangulation factors are also applied in model development to refine the precision of geospatial modelling.

Genesis leverages accepted scientific research to guide model development for gold, silver, copper and uranium exploration. This module will help explorers be more precise in targeting specific drilling targets, using pattern recognition, relational modelling and identifies areas of interest while maintaining data privacy, ultimately revolutionizing decision-making in exploration.

Carbon Module: Genesis introduced TrueForest, in April 2024, which is a groundbreaking forestry module designed to leverage AI and Machine Learning for comprehensive forest inventory. This innovation aims to address industry challenges, eliminate inaccuracies, and provide advanced user tools, all at a fraction of the cost. TrueForest utilizes AI and Machine Learning to create meticulous forest inventories. It will combine remote sensing, conventional datasets, and fieldwork to establish highly accurate forest modules, reducing reliance on outdated data and historical assumptions.

Dev Randhawa commented: "Our team's data science expertise, sourcing data from satellites and drones, plus providing updated modules and software will enable real-time planning and evaluation for any party addressing wildfire risk, making it a critical tool in mitigating the financial, people and environmental costs associated with wildfire disasters. I think we'd all agree the cost from wildfires in Canada has been high as viewed on any front with one of Canada's crown jewels, the town of Jasper, Alberta having $880 million in insured losses from wildfire in 2024 and with too many people losing their homes, irreplaceable personal items and businesses, then there's the Nova Scotia & BC wildfires of 2023 with insured losses of $885 million and $6.2 billion in losses from the Fort McMurray Alberta wildfire of 2016, as all quoted by the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).

We at Genesis can play a role supporting Canada's fire chiefs and others' efforts to save structures, the environment and lives. We are also open to partnerships and business relationships with others in the wildfire management ecosystem to reduce risk in North America.

For mineral exploration, Genesis's mineral exploration software will enable users to improve exploration targeting leading to improved mining outcomes.

About Genesis AI Corp.: Genesis AI Corp. is committed to developing advanced AI-driven solutions for wildfire protection and improved mineral exploration outcomes. The Company's flagship platform, Wildfire Defense Solutions, leverages AI, machine learning, and data analytics to build digital models of forests and communities, helping stakeholders make smarter, data-driven decisions in managing natural resources and wildfire risks. .

