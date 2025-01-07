Scientists in China have used ground heat exchangers based on volcanic tuff stones to improve storage capabilities and efficiency of photovoltaic-thermal systems. Their experiments showed that the proposed combination effectively improves PV module cooling and thermal efficiency. Researchers from China's Xi'an Jiaotong University have sought to combine photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) energy with thermal storage provided by ground heat exchangers (GHE) that utilize volcanic tuff stones as a heat storage material. "This approach leverages the unique thermal properties of volcanic tuff stones, such ...

