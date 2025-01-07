Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 11:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Global Edtech Breakthrough: Mathleaks Introduces MathVizy, the First Math-Dedicated AI

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish edtech innovator Mathleaks has launched MathVizy, the world's first AI designed exclusively for math. For the first time, users can visualize step-by-step solutions with unparalleled clarity.

Mathleaks_Logo

"Our AI will revolutionize how math is taught and learned. It's time to see math in a whole new way," says founder Jesper Mårtensson, who struggled with math as a student himself.

MathVizy is unique in its ability to illustrate and explain each step of a problem with greater precision than general-purpose AI systems. Building on Mathleaks' existing digital tools, which have supported over 2.5 million students and teachers worldwide, MathVizy takes math education to the next level.

Developed with input from educators and researchers, MathVizy is set to redefine how students and teachers approach math. With this AI, anyone can start learning at their own level, creating a more inclusive and effective experience for all.

Learn more at https://mathleaks.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592417/Mathleaks_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-edtech-breakthrough-mathleaks-introduces-mathvizy-the-first-math-dedicated-ai-302344192.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
