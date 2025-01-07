Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 11:36 Uhr
ReOrbit and Ananth Technologies Enter into Strategic Agreement on GEO Communications Satellites

Finanznachrichten News

Helsinki, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReOrbit, a leading provider of software-enabled satellites for secure communications, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ananth Technologies, a leading aerospace and defence manufacturer in India. This collaboration aims to explore opportunities in designing and developing GEO communications satellites.

The MoU, signed by ReOrbit and Ananth Technologies, outlines areas of potential collaboration that underscores a mutual commitment to advancing satellite development and deployment capabilities. The expressed interest covers potential partnerships between the parties, including Ananth Technologies incorporating ReOrbit's state-of-the-art software-enabled GEO communications satellite, as well as ReOrbit partnering with Ananth Technologies to utilize Ananth's manufacturing and AIT facilities.

"The MoU with Ananth Technologies represents an important step, highlighting ReOrbit's commitment to providing robust, resilient satellite communications. Together, we are united in our commitment to foster innovation and enhance the standards of excellence and security in the Indian New Space industry," said Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO and Founder of ReOrbit.

"We are excited to partner with ReOrbit to further advance our satellite capabilities. There are many opportunities this partnership offers both parties and we are looking forward to expanding this collaboration for mutual benefit," said Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman & Managing Director of Ananth Technologies.

About ReOrbit

ReOrbit builds software-enabled satellites for secure communications. Being at the intersection of New and Old Space, ReOrbit enables space applications where efficiency, sustainability and security are critical. ReOrbit's space systems streamline data flow and support its ambition as a company: to expand universal coverage, close the digital divide around the world and benefit the environment.

ReOrbit works with the most prominent entities within security, satcom and Earth observation. Our technology is supported by Business Finland, the European Space Agency and the European Commission.

Founded in 2019, ReOrbit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with a subsidiary in Argentina. For more information, please visit https://www.reorbit.space/

Media Contact:
Jana Avdeeva, Head of Marketing, ReOrbit
jana.avdeeva@reorbit.space

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/reorbit/r/reorbit-and-ananth-technologies-enter-into-strategic-agreement-on-geo-communications-satellites,c4088420

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22888/4088420/3194261.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reorbit-and-ananth-technologies-enter-into-strategic-agreement-on-geo-communications-satellites-302344215.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
