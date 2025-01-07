TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
112.61
GG00B90J5Z95
3rd January 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 3rd January 2025
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346
Date: 6thJanuary 2025
