Subscription rights in Bactiquant A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 January 2025. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061417730 (BACTIQ) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights.

ISIN: DK0063630249 Name: Bactiquant, T-ret Ratio: 4:1 (DK)

Shareholders in Bactiquant A/S will be allocated 1 (one) subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. 4 (four) subscription rights are needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price Trade in subscription rights (both days included): 13 January 2025 - 24 January 2025 Orderbook ID: 378504 Short name: BACTIQ T Market Segment / no First North Denmark Tick Size /no High Tick MIC Code DSME

Bactiquant A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 2,500,000 new shares of DKK 0.05 and up to 5,874,371 new shares of DKK 0.05. Subscription price is DKK 2.50 per share of DKK 0.05. Subscription period: 15 January 2025 - 28 January 2025, both days inclusive.

