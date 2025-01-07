The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL) published on January 6, 2025, and may be subject to change.

The Board of Directors of XXL has proposed that the Extraordinary General meeting (EGM), to be held on or about January 29, 2025, approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled to 2.4355 new shares for every one (1) share held, maximum number of new shares issued is 60,000,000. The subscription price is NOK 10 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is January 30, 2025. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in XXL (XXL).

For further information, please see the attached file:

https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a1e2401deb2361a31b05fcf48c7c3490e