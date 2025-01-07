Embracer Group AB: Announcement from Embracer Group's extra general meeting

Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") held an extra general meeting in Stockholm today on 7 January 2025 where the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Resolution regarding new share issue, amendments of the articles of association and reverse share split

As part of the resolution to consolidate the shares of Embracer, the general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to issue five B shares, so-called equalization shares. The subscription price for each share is SEK 1. The purpose of the share issue is to achieve a share number in Embracer that is divisible by six.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the articles of association regarding the limits of the number of shares. It was resolved that the number of shares shall not be less than 220,000,000 and not more than 880,000,000.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to consolidate the shares, meaning that six share, regardless of share class, are consolidated into one share. The total number of shares in the Company will through the reverse share split decrease from 1,350,718,237 shares to 225,119,707 shares (divided into 9,000,000 A shares and 216,119,707 B shares). The resolution will lead to a quota value of approximately SEK 0.008.

The board of directors was authorized to set the record date for the reverse share split and Embracer will publish more detailed information on the procedure for the reverse share split in connection with the determination of record date.

Dividend distribution of shares in Asmodee Group AB ("Asmodee")

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that that all shares held by Embracer in Asmodee are to be distributed, whereby one share in Embracer of the respective share class entitles to one share in Asmodee of the same share class.

The board of directors was authorized to determine the record date for the right to receive shares in Asmodee. In accordance with the previous announcement, the distribution of and first day of trading in the Asmodee share on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to occur no later than in March 2025 with the record date for the distribution occurring sufficiently prior thereto.

Additional information regarding the distribution and Asmodee's business, including an information brochure, are available on Embracer's website.

