TEAL Launches OpenEIM SGP.32 eIM Platform: A Free and Open Approach to eSIM Management

TEAL, a global leader in mission critical connectivity solutions, proudly announces the launch of OpenEIM, an innovative SGP.32 eIM (eUICC IoT remote Manager) that enables true cellular networking freedom for hardware OEMs, second-generation eSIM solutions, Bring-Your-Own-SIM (BYOS), and Bring-Your-Own-Carrier (BYOC) customers.

eIMs are generally developed by SIM technology providers (like Thales, G+D, VALID, etc.), but will be marketed and resold as MNO and MVNO solutions. Much like the previous 10 years of eSIM technology in IoT, this means that the reseller of the eIM can lock a user into an eSIM that is only capable of enabling that reseller's network. TEAL OpenEIM was created, and is being offered for free, to prevent this industry level fragmentation from happening again.

Aligned with the GSMA's latest SGP.32 specification, OpenEIM is now available for the next generation of eSIM requirements in the IoT and AI enterprise space. With the finalization of SGP.32, the industry has successfully standardized technical interfaces that will allow for more choices when cellular solution providers select an eSIM chip, platform, or network.

"SGP.32 is the most impactful evolution in eSIM technology that has occurred in the past ten years and our OpenEIM is more than just a platform; it's a catalyst for change in how the connectivity industry operates," said Robby Hamblet, CEO at TEAL. "With this solution, we're addressing one of the most significant challenges with eSIM technology-restricted interoperability."

For years, eSIM solutions have been based around older SMSR or disparate SMDP+ platforms that were implemented in previous standards but struggled to scale. "We have always been an alternative for customers who don't want to be stranded on an MNO or MVNO service provider's island. We have really pioneered the concept of a "true" eSIM platform the past several years, and OpenEIM is our biggest step forward on that mission for networking freedom," said, Robby Hamblet, CEO of TEAL. "Now, we are really putting our money where our mouth is, by opening up our platform in an unprecedented way. eSIM has always been about freedom, but we see this as a great opportunity to accelerate adoption of 5G and future networking solutions by providing these free eSIM tools to the industry."

Key Features and Benefits of OpenEIM Include:

Ultimate Optionality : OpenEIM now provides free self-serve tools for clients to deploy their existing carrier relationships with "Bring Your Own Carrier" (BYOC) technology. Eliminates vendor and service provider lock-in through a free and open platform solution.

Advanced eSIM Profile Management : Seamlessly allocate, download, and manage digital eSIM profiles with ease and control. Set automated failover configurations and onboard new carrier relationships with the click of a button.

Vertical Integrations with Operators through Aurora CMP: OpenEIM is bundled with all TEAL Platform Licenses on compatible hardware and integrates with TEAL's Aurora CMP for advanced carrier orchestration. Customers can visit https://tealcom.io/openeIM for more details.

With this launch, full eSIM functionality is officially going Free-To-Play for the whole industry. For customers with further requirements, OpenEIM is optionally integrated with TEAL's Aurora CMP (Connectivity Management Platform) for advanced vertical MNO and eSIM orchestration capabilities.

OpenEIM's powerful capabilities make it the ultimate choice for hardware OEMs looking for advanced eSIM management and seamless compatibility with built in SGP.32 eSIM/iSIM, as well as for operators developing next-gen eSIM solutions for their customers that prefer open platforms.

Get Priority Access to TEAL's OpenEIM at CES 2025

Although it is now open to all, TEAL is giving exclusive first access to this new SGP.32 eSIM technology at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Click the link below to book a meeting with a TEAL expert to learn how OpenEIM is changing the game for global connectivity.

Book a meeting here: https://tealcom.io/ces-2025/

About TEAL

TEAL's patented, GSMA certified technology connects any compatible device onto any data network worldwide. With more network operator integrations than any other connectivity provider, TEAL gives businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any internet of things (IoT) deployment. TEAL supports customers across many industries including fleet management, robotics, drones, industrial IoT, healthcare, agriculture, railways, smart city infrastructure, and oil & gas.

