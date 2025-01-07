NAS Investment Solutions Secures Equity Commitments in Houston Multifamily Property in Less Than 60 Days

NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, secured commitments and pledges for all available equity in the company's latest multifamily investment property in less than sixty days from the date of the asset's acquisition.

Fifteen investors purchased fractional ownership interest in Tranquility Grove Townhomes, a gated community consisting of ninety-two townhomes. Located approximately nineteen miles north of downtown Houston and ten miles west of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, each of the property's townhomes features a unique private-attached garage.

The same real estate specialists who played key roles in the acquisition process of Tranquility will oversee management of the property under National Asset Services (NAS), the sister company to NASIS and one of the nation's foremost commercial real estate companies. In addition to investing in the property alongside their clients, NAS handles both asset management and property management, subcontracting to the best local team for on-site management, ensuring investors a seamless and trustworthy experience from NASIS' investment sponsorship to strategic property disposition at the end of the hold period.

"Our clients are confidently investing in our added-value multifamily properties, thoroughly vetted by our experienced acquisitions team," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "The combination of strategic enhancements and our nationally respected management throughout the hold period offers investors a unique opportunity to achieve stable returns, long-term yield growth, and significant property value appreciation. Investors unable to take advantage of our Houston property offering are now enthusiastically looking at our new value-add property investment opportunity in the Kansas City market."

NASIS is sponsoring a value-add multifamily investment located in a prime Kansas City neighborhood that is projecting an effective return of 8.31% in year seven and an average effective return of 6.87% over a seven-year hold period. The property's loan interest rate is only 3.29%.

Accredited investors interested in finding out more about NASIS' latest investment opportunity should contact Karen E. Kennedy at kkennedy@nasassets.com.

The company is different from other property investment sponsors by offering multiple benefits that include:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the hold period

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have experience in acquiring and managing real estate

Reliable cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit

Properties are an excellent estate planning tool

The property loan is non-recourse to all investors

Management Free Ownership

Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis

All properties qualify for 1031 Exchange.

Self-directed IRA suitable

The company's website, nasinvestmentsolutions.com offers investment articles, comprehensive information, and a free guide on the 1031 exchange process and for investors seeking passive DST fractional interest ownership investments.

