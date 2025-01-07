Amber Book Launches Continuing Education Empowering Architects to Take Ownership of Their Career-Long Learning Journey

Amber Book, a leading provider of Architect Registration Exam® (ARE) prep, today announced the launch of Amber Book Continuing Education (CE), designed to empower architects to shape their learning journeys and transform continuing education into a meaningful tool for career, project, and client success. By reimagining CE as an opportunity for growth rather than a check-the-box requirement, Amber Book Continuing Education aims to provide real-world application, enhance firm capabilities, and elevate the profession.

Amber Book Continuing Education Key Benefits:

Engaging, Visual-First Content: A hallmark of Amber Book, the courses' visual-first approach simplifies complex topics, enhancing comprehension and retention.

Customizable Learning Paths: Architects can tailor their course options to immediate project needs or areas of personal interest, ensuring CE is relevant and actionable.

Broad and Diverse Catalog: From technical and design-oriented courses to history and sustainability topics, the platform offers something for every architect's unique journey.

Streamlined Compliance: Amber Book ensures CE credits are easy to track and report, eliminating administrative burdens while meeting AIA and state requirements.

A New Vision for Continuing Education

For many architects, continuing education has long been perceived as a professional obligation--an administrative task disconnected from everyday practice. Amber Book Continuing Education changes this narrative by prioritizing relevance, accessibility, and engagement. Beta tester Kenneth R. noted, "Advanced framing, for example, made me want to attempt to use this method to reduce wood on a building." This underscores the Amber Book commitment to providing curriculum with a tangible impact that architects can immediately apply to their work.

As evidenced by recent findings from the AIA, 83% of architects rely on continuing education and webinars as their primary source for staying updated on new products and material trends, emphasizing the critical role that relevant educational content plays in professional development. Amber Book Continuing Education aims to make these learning opportunities even more impactful by allowing architects to shape their learning paths based on personal interests and career goals.

Matt Young, AIA, Director of Product at Amber Book, shared, "Continuing education should empower architects to tackle immediate challenges and spark innovative thinking. With Amber Book customizable learning paths and engaging visual content, we're providing CE that is a fun, compelling learning experience and drives real results for individuals and their firms."

Ripple Effects Across the Design and Build Profession

Amber Book Continuing Education is purposefully designed to create a ripple effect that extends beyond individual architects. The knowledge gained by continuing education not only strengthens individual expertise but also enhances team collaboration, firm-wide innovation, and client relationships--ultimately impacting the projects and communities architects serve. As beta tester Stephen E. shared, "Insightful CE that doesn't try and sell you a product, but rather actually educates you."

Rebecca Turco, Executive Vice President of Specialized Trades and Product at Career Certified, added, "When architects take control of their learning with purpose, they create a ripple effect that benefits their teams, clients, and communities. Amber Book's focus on relevant, actionable knowledge ensures continuing education elevates the entire profession."

About Amber Book

Amber Book is a professional education company specializing in innovative learning experiences for architects and design professionals. Committed to advancing licensure success and professional growth, Amber Book provides flexible, self-paced learning featuring visually engaging, interactive content with real-world applications. As a leader in Architect Registration Exam® preparation and continuing education, Amber Book empowers architects at every stage of their careers--from licensure preparation to lifelong learning. With 39,000+ learners enrolled, 1,000+ firms partnered, and an average ARE® 5.0 pass rate of 81 percent, Amber Book is a trusted resource for architects and architecture firms alike. For more information, visit?AmberBook.com. Amber Book is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at?CareerCertified.com.

