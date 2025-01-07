MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Appoints Anthony Anish as Chief Financial Officer and Announces Key Leadership Transitions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH), a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Anish as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Tony Anish brings an impressive track record of financial leadership and business development. He previously founded and grew the London-based Anish and Co., Chartered Accountants, before selling his interest to two junior partners to join one of his clients, Performance Tire, Ltd., as CFO. During his tenure, Mr. Anish spearheaded the company's expansion into the U.S., driving sales from $2 million to $28 million in just two years.

Subsequently, Mr. Anish acquired Performance Tire's nine automotive retail stores, which he later sold to refocus on his accounting and finance expertise. Over his extensive career, he provided business finance for companies through equipment leasing and asset-based lending from his Orange County, California office. Additionally, Mr. Anish consulted on multiple reverse mergers, facilitated business financing for both private and public companies, and successfully guided private companies through the full registration process to go public.

Mr. Anish received his Chartered Accounting degree after articling with Percy Phillips and Co., a prestigious London-based firm.

"Tony's exceptional experience in accounting, business finance, and public company leadership makes him an invaluable addition to MainStreet Chamber Holdings," said Larry Kozin, MSCH Founder & CEO. "We are thrilled to have Tony on board to help guide our strategic growth and financial objectives."

As part of this leadership transition, Rabbi Jeffrey Rubinstein, who has served as the company's CFO since its inception, will transition to a key role as a Board Member and Secretary of MSCH. "We are deeply grateful for Rabbi Rubinstein's significant contributions and leadership throughout the years and look forward to his continued service on our Board," added Kozin.

In addition, John Bellave, who previously held the role of Secretary, will remain on the Board of Directors and continue serving as CEO of Advanced Licensing, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSCH. Advanced Licensing has been instrumental in driving MSCH's innovation and growth in licensing solutions across various industries.

This enhanced leadership team underscores MainStreet Chamber Holdings' commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and future expansion.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreet Chamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture Factory, kathy ireland® Kids, and the MainStreet Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more, visit MSCH.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information regarding MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's outlook for growth and market expansion, and which can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business may be described in more detail in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

kathy ireland® is a registered trademark of kathy ireland® Worldwide.

Company Contact:

Larry Kozin, CEO

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

Tel: +1 (877) 594-7277

info@MSCH.com

Media Contact:

Rona Menashe

Guttman Associates PR & Marketing

Tel: +1 (310) 246-4600

Rona@Guttmanpr.com

